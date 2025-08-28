Mickey and Friends Halloween Apparel from HOMAGE Brings Hauntingly Good Style

HOMAGE is celebrating the Halloween season with a frightfully fun collection of Disney apparel featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends in classic monster costumes.

HOMAGE has just launched a new collection of Disney-themed Halloween apparel, perfect for getting into the spooky spirit. The line features fan-favorite characters dressed in classic monster costumes on super-soft, vintage-inspired t-shirts.

The new Halloween collection from HOMAGE features Mickey and Friends in various costumes.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Vampire Shirt ($34)

Minnie Mouse Halloween Witch Shirt ($34)

Donald Duck Halloween Mummy Shirt ($34)

Goofy Halloween Bat Shirt ($34)

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treat Shirt ($34)

