Mickey and Friends Halloween Apparel from HOMAGE Brings Hauntingly Good Style
HOMAGE is celebrating the Halloween season with a frightfully fun collection of Disney apparel featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends in classic monster costumes.
HOMAGE has just launched a new collection of Disney-themed Halloween apparel, perfect for getting into the spooky spirit. The line features fan-favorite characters dressed in classic monster costumes on super-soft, vintage-inspired t-shirts.
The new Halloween collection from HOMAGE features Mickey and Friends in various costumes.
Mickey Mouse Halloween Vampire Shirt ($34)
Minnie Mouse Halloween Witch Shirt ($34)
Donald Duck Halloween Mummy Shirt ($34)
Goofy Halloween Bat Shirt ($34)
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treat Shirt ($34)
