Hasbro Announces Marvel Legends and Star Wars Black Series Additions at Fan Expo Canada, Including New Mysterio, Anakin, and Obi-Wan Figures
Plus, Strong Guy gets a strong figure and the Shoretrooper helmet gets electronic.
At the Hasbro Panel at Fan Expo Canada 2025 this past weekend, several new Marvel and Star Wars figures were announced.
What’s Happening:
- Two figures for the Marvel Legends line got announcements, along with a couple of core Star Wars characters getting updated The Black Series releases - plus the reveal for the latest addition to the Star Wars The Black Series Electronic Helmet line.
- The items announced were:
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S MYSTERIO
- Approx. Retail Price: $35.99 CAD / $24.99 USD| Pre-order on October 9 at 10AM ET on Walmart.com; available Fall 2025.
- This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Spider-Man: The Animated Series and comes with 6 accessories, including an unmasked alternate head, alternate hands, and visual FX pieces.
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-FACTOR STRONG GUY
- Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 CAD / $39.99 USD| Pre-order on August 26 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and at participating retailers; available Fall 2025.
- This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Factor and X-Men comics. The action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate head, 3 alternate hands, barbell, and 2 weights.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ANAKIN SKYWALKER
- Approx. Retail Price: $35.99 CAD / $24.99 USD| Pre-order on August 26 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and at participating retailers; available Fall 2025.
- Comes with his signature Lightsaber.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI
- Retail Price: $35.99 CAD / $24.99 USD| Pre-order on August 26 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and at participating retailers; available Fall 2025.
- Comes with his signature Lightsaber.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SHORETROOPER ELECTRONIC HELMET
- Retail Price: $139.99 CAD / $109.99 USD| Pre-order on August 26 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and at participating retailers; available Fall 2026.
- Press the button on the side of the helmet to sound like a shoretrooper. Includes interior band for an adjustable fit for most head sizes. Requires 3x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries (not included).
The Coolest Additions:
- Though the Spider-Man: The Animated Series Mysterio is super fun – love the spooky-faced option, along with his genuine unmasked look – I’m particularly happy about the Strong Guy figure. Strong Guy, AKA Guido Carosella, wore that outfit as part of X-Factor, during the late Peter David’s terrific run on that book. Here’s hoping we continue to fill in the rest of that specific X-Factor team and their era-appropriate looks.
- I’m also very happy to see the Shoretrooper helmet getting made. There are a million Stormtrooper armor variations, but the Shoretrooper look is one of my absolute favorites, including the great helmet with its visor-looking addition on the forehead amongst its stylistic specifics.
