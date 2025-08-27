Max Rebo and Other Handcrafted Treasures from the Toydarian Toymaker Arrive at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
Not only is the Max Rebo figure absolutely adorable, but it also plays a long lost Star Wars gem.
The Force is strong with these new arrivals! Toydarian Toymaker unveils new handcrafted treasures from a galaxy far, far away.
What’s Happening:
- Toydarian Toymaker in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland has unveiled new toys featuring fan-favorite Star Wars characters, including Darth Vader, R2-D2, an Ewok, and fan-favorite Max Rebo.
- These trinkets look like hand-carved wood but are actually crafted from plastic and other materials.
- Darth Vader retails for $29.99 and comes with a cloth cape, plus hinged arms and legs for customizable poses.
- R2-D2 features hinged arms that rotate and wheels on the bottom for smooth rolling, and retails for $29.99.
- Yub nub! These fuzzy little Ewoks are undeniably cute and retail for $29.99.
- Time to jam! Max Rebo is hitting the high notes, ready to bring the party to your shelf! This funky little guy retails for $29.99
- Max Rebo has all the cool moves as he rotates and plays part of the backing track for “Lapti Nek," a song that hasn’t been heard in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi since the special editions came about in 1997!
