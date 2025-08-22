Sip Happy! Disneyland Launching Limited-Edition 70th Anniversary Coca-Cola Bottles Next Month
The Celebrate Happy festivities kicked off back in May.
While Disneyland is gearing up to launch their Halloween Time offerings, there is a new way to celebrate the 70th anniversary festivities with new limited-edition Coca-Cola bottles.
What’s Happening:
- During a preview event for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place got to check out the new Disneyland 70th limited-edition Coca-Cola bottles headed to the park.
- Featuring two designs, one for Coca-Cola Original Taste and another for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the original label is decked out in jewel tone sparkles and a motif of Sleepy Beauty Castle.
- Original taste features a purple, yellow, and orange color palette with Zero embracing purple, blue, and fuchsia.
- The new bottles are set to launch at the park on September 1st and will only be available at the resort.
Coca-Cola x Star Wars:
- Earlier this year, Coca-Cola debuted a collectible collection of cans and bottles themed to Star Wars characters.
- Guests visiting the Disney Parks also had the chance to collect three exclusive designs inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- The soda staple also launched a line of products as a part of the collaboration.
- A few days ago, several of those products were restocked online.
- You can read more about it here.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com