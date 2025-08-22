Sip Happy! Disneyland Launching Limited-Edition 70th Anniversary Coca-Cola Bottles Next Month

The Celebrate Happy festivities kicked off back in May.

While Disneyland is gearing up to launch their Halloween Time offerings, there is a new way to celebrate the 70th anniversary festivities with new limited-edition Coca-Cola bottles.

What’s Happening:

During a preview event for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Featuring two designs, one for Coca-Cola Original Taste and another for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the original label is decked out in jewel tone sparkles and a motif of Sleepy Beauty Castle.

Original taste features a purple, yellow, and orange color palette with Zero embracing purple, blue, and fuchsia.

The new bottles are set to launch at the park on September 1st and will only be available at the resort.

Coca-Cola x Star Wars:

Earlier this year, Coca-Cola debuted a collectible collection of cans and bottles themed to Star Wars characters.

Guests visiting the Disney Parks also had the chance to collect three exclusive designs inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The soda staple also launched a line of products as a part of the collaboration.

A few days ago, several of those products were restocked online.

You can read more about it here

