Photos: Mickey and Friends Debuts 70th-Inspired Halloween Costume for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Mother Gothel from "Tangled" is also making her meet and greet debut at Halloween Time this year.

Halloween Time has descended upon the Disneyland Resort, and as has become tradition over the last few years, Mickey and friends are once again sporting brand-new costumes.

This morning, we’ve been invited to the media event for the kick-off of Halloween Time, where we’re getting our first look at Mickey’s new costume. His new outfit is a twist on his 70th Celebration outfit, which features the same style and cut, but of course with colors more befitting of the Halloween season.

Mickey’s green kicks are even sporting a cute pumpkin.

Minnie dons a similarly 70th anniversary-inspired costume, taking on a witchy appearance.

While only Mickey and Minnie were around at the media event, we’ve got a look at the rest of the Fab 5’s (and more!) new costumes from a Disney-released photo and an Instagram post.

As a refresher, click here to see the costumes that debuted during last year’s Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort. Meanwhile, Mother Gothel from Tangled is making her meet & greet debut for Halloween Time, after similarly appearing at Walt Disney World for the first time.

Also around for photo opportunities were the Evil Queen and the puppet version of Miguel from Coco, who appears in “The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Music of Coco!"

A cool Haunted Mansion display could also be found at the media event – complete with music (even though the regular Haunted Mansion is not a part of the Halloween festivities…)

What Else to Expect During Halloween Time?