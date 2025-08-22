A Murder of Crows Descend Upon This Year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Gingerbread House

The attraction's iconic Raven has a place in the holiday overlay this year, taking over the gingerbread house.

Happy Halloween! Today marks the kick-off of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, including the opening of Haunted Mansion Holiday for the year. We’re getting our first look at the spectacular new gingerbread house that will be featured in the popular attraction overlay this year.

What’s Happening:

Today marks the debut of this year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay at Disneyland Park, which many fans will know means there is also the debut of a brand new gingerbread house centerpiece in the ballroom scene of the attraction.

This year’s gingerbread house pays tribute to the raven featured throughout the regular version of the attraction, which actually is replaced by the Scary Teddy in the holiday overlay.

They’ve even given the gingerbread house a name this year – “A Murder So Fowl: A HMH Gingerbread House."

The 13-foot-tall structure resembling a house decorated for the holidays hosts a whole murder of black crows with piercing red eyes that glow. At least 13 are on the table at any moment, their eyes ominously watching as guests pass by the ballroom.

Four crows flick and move from their perches and on the tower while one attempts to redecorate the Christmas lights on the house – to his electrified chagrin.

This intricately designed gingerbread house continues a tradition dating back to the holiday overlay’s introduction in 2001, giving repeat guests something new to look forward to each year.

Check out last year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday gingerbread house in our video below.

Want to continue the Haunted Mansion fun beyond the attraction? Then be sure to pick up Victor Geist's Spectral Sipper

What Else to Expect During Halloween Time?