A Complete Look at the Halloween Time 2025 Food Offerings at Disneyland Resort

Prepare your tastebuds for an eerie adventure at Disneyland Park!

Get ready, ghouls and goblins! Halloween Time is materializing at Disneyland Resort, and it's bringing a supernatural spread of treats and eats from August 22 through October 31, 2025.You'll find a monstrous menu to satisfy every craving.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Park has released the full list of Halloween themed food available at Halloween Time 2025.

Some highlight new items: Haunted Heatwave Pizza (New!): This unique pizza features spiced blush sauce, mozzarella, pepper jack, Italian sausage, classic and crispy cupped pepperoni, smoked bratwurst, and sliced red Fresno chiles with basil and hot honey drizzle, found at Alien Pizza Planet in Disneyland Park. Spell Bar (New!): A delightful and indulgent treat, this is a batter-fried SNICKERS bar on a stick with chocolate drizzle, whipped topping, and roasted peanuts, available at Award Wieners in Disney California Adventure Skullcuterie Board (New!): For those seeking a more sophisticated and spooky shareable, this board features a three-cheese skull fondue, cured meats, dragon fruit–berry compote, chimichurri, and more, located at Ballast Point Brewing Co. in the Downtown Disney Ursula Enchanted Waffles (New!): A darkly whimsical dessert, these are dark chocolate Mickey-shaped waffles filled with ube custard and dusted with powdered sugar, found at Schmoozies! in Disney California Adventure Park. Mickey Mouse Ghost Bucket (New!): While not a food item itself, this new novelty souvenir will be available starting September 10th at various popcorn carts throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park , allowing you to carry your Halloween treats in style.

Plus, there’s a new slate of novelty items

Halloween Treats at Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet (Mobile order available)

Haunted Heatwave Pizza: Spiced blush sauce topped with mozzarella and pepper jack, Italian sausage, classic and crispy cupped pepperoni, smoked bratwurst, and sliced red Fresno chiles garnished with basil and hot honey drizzle (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31) (New)

Spicy Blush Pasta: Italian sausage and bell peppers served on chef’s choice of pasta, tossed in a blush sauce, and garnished with Parmesan and basil (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Apple and Pecan Salad: Mixed greens with frisée, candied pecans, Granny Smith apple, feta crumbles, and maple dressing (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Pumpkin Spiced Breadsticks: Breadsticks rolled in pumpkin spiced sugar served with a caramel cream cheese sauce (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Seasonal Alien Macarooooon filled with berries and cream (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Bengal Barbecue (Mobile order available)

Iced Pandan Cooler with brown sugar spheres and ube cold foam (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte with brown sugar spheres and cold foam (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13) (New)

Blue Bayou Restaurant (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; reservations recommended)

Plant-based Roasted Beet and Citrus Salad: Crema, herbs, almonds, fennel, and poppy seed vinaigrette (New) (Plant-based)

Doberge Cake: Layers of pumpkin spice sponge, chocolate whipped ganache, and salted caramel buttercream (New)

Café Daisy (Mobile order available)

Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts: House-made mini apple cider donuts with spiced apple sugar (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Clarabelle Spicy Chipotle Pineapple Lemonade: Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, chipotle-pineapple syrup, and chile-lime seasoning topped with pineapple (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13) (New)

Pumpkin Tiramisu Cold Brew: Joffrey’s French Roast Cold Brew Coffee with pumpkin and tiramisu syrups, topped with whipped cream, chocolate and pumpkin powders, and a ladyfinger cookie (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13) (New)

Cafe Orleans (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Sweet Potato Hummus: Lemon oil, pomegranate, sunflower seeds, and lavash (Plant-based)

Cherry Cream Soda: Sprite, cherry syrup, and cream (Non-Alcoholic) (New)

Carnation Café (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 14)

Elysian Brewing Night Owl Pumpkin Ale

Spaten Oktoberfest

Edelweiss Snacks (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Chicken Niçoise Shaker Salad: Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing (New)

Alpine Almond Delight: Rolled Danish filled with pastry cream and almond cream finished with sliced almonds

Galactic Grill (Mobile order available)

Haunted Hound Dog: ¼ lb. all beef hot dog on a brioche bun, topped with shredded cheese, pickled mustard, bacon, and fried onions served with your choice of Cuties Mandarin Orange or French fries (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31) (New)

Chile Pepper Burger: Angus beef and vegetable patty, ghost pepper salsa verde, pepper jack, green chile pico de gallo, cilantro lime slaw, and crispy onions served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of Cuties Mandarin Orange or French fries (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Darth by Chocolate: Layers of chocolate pudding, red velvet sponge, chocolate mousse, and crushed chocolate crème-filled cookies (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Bloody Orange Slushy with raspberry drizzle (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31) (Also available with Glow Cube)

Iced Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte topped with pumpkin pie cold foam (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Good Boy! Grocers (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Strawberry Slushee made with Fanta Strawberry (Non-Alcoholic) (Also available with Orb Sipper) (New)

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31; mobile order available)

Rest in Chocolate: Rocky Road ice cream buried in a chocolate-covered waffle cup with chocolate cookie crumbles and gummy worms topped with a chocolate tombstone

Harbour Galley (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Fresh-baked Pumpkin Cookies (Available in a 6 or 13 pack while supplies last) (New)

Whipped Cream Cheese Dip (New)

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Cherry Cobbler Funnel Cake Fries: Cinnamon sugar-dusted funnel cake fries, cherry pie filling, vanilla ice cream, and streusel (New)

Mint Chip Cold Brew: Mint chip ice cream, Joffrey’s French Roast cold brew coffee, cream topper, and chocolate chips (Non-Alcoholic) (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Mobile order available)

Pear Cherry Cheese Crumble: Pie shell filled with cheesecake, cherry filling and spiced pears finished with sliced pears, streusel, and caramel (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13) (New)

Bulgogi Beef Toasted Sandwich with Corn Cheese Soup: Marinated beef, grilled onion, mozzarella, and kimchi aïoli on sourdough served with corn cheese soup (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Caramel Apple Cheesecake: Caramel cheesecake with caramelized apple filling finished with caramel drip, orange and white chocolate mousse, chocolate flakes, and a chocolate bat (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Hazelnut Brownie Tart: Hazelnut spread and brownie filling topped with purple cream cheese frosting, chocolate moon, bat, and orange sprinkles (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Jack-O’-Lantern Mickey Pumpkin Macaron: Pumpkin macaron shell filled with caramel and pumpkin cheesecake (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Mickey Bat Cookie: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Pumpkin Muffin topped with cream cheese icing (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Spiced Bundt Cake: Spiced cake filled with cream cheese frosting and topped with purple glaze, sprinkles, and spiced mousse with a Mickey chocolate decoration (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Joffrey’s Pumpkin Cold Brew topped with vanilla foam and spiced sugar (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Little Red Wagon (Mobile order available)

Chili Cheese Corn Dog: Classic corn dog topped with spicy chili, jalapeño-cilantro crema, cheddar cheese, and crispy onions served with choice of Cuties Mandarin Oranges or potato chips (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Mango-Strawberry Lemonade: Minute-Maid Lemonade infused with chamoy, strawberry syrup, and mango purée (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13) (New)

Market House

Butter Biscuit Cookie: Butter cookie with cookie butter spread, drizzled with colored chocolate (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13) (New)

Mickey Bat Cookie: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Maurice’s Treats, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, and Lemonade at small world Promenade (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Trick or Treat Trail Mix: Mix of M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, pretzel sticks, candy gummy worms, and candy corn

Mint Julep Bar (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Spiced-flavored Mickey-shaped Beignet dusted with pumpkin spice sugar (Available in a 3 or 6 pack)

Coffee-Caramel Dipping Sauce

Cranberry-Pomegranate Mint Julep with mixed berry-flavored popping spheres (Non-Alcoholic)

Plaza Inn

German Chocolate Pie: Flaky pie shell filled with layers of chocolate cake, chocolate crémeux, and German chocolate filling topped with chocolate drizzle and chocolate curls (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13) (New)

Poison Apple Cake: Red cinnamon cake with cream cheese and caramelized apple filling finished with red cream cheese buttercream frosting and green ganache (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Tombstone Chocolate Cake: Chocolate pound cake, whipped topping, Oreo dust, and candied worms topped with a tombstone decoration (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Chick-or-Treat Mulita: Cheesy blue corn tortilla with refried beans, chicken tinga, crema, cotija cheese, and spicy pickled onions served with tortilla chips (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13) (New)

Mickey-shaped Pumpkin Salted Dulce Cream Puff filled with pumpkin mousse and salted dulce de leche (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Cooler: Spiced hibiscus tea, pomegranate and orange juices, and honey (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Red Rose Taverne (Mobile order available)

Butternut Squash Flatbread: Roasted butternut squash purée, roasted mushrooms, feta, and roasted diced butternut squash topped with garlic miso sauce and fried sage (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Enchanted Pumpkin Stuff: Pumpkin mousse with pumpkin cake and apricot marmalade center topped with green sprinkles, silver stars, and a chocolate branch and leaf (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cold Brew: Joffrey’s caramel, vanilla and cinnamon cold brew with pumpkin cheesecake topper (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Refreshment Corner (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Chili Potato Dog: Baked potato, all-beef hot dog, spicy chili, cheese sauce, sour cream, green onion, and spicy corn chips

River Belle Terrace (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; reservations recommended)

Big Belle Sandwich: Nashville hot chicken, brisket mac and cheese, and house-made slaw

Mississippi Mud Cake: Toasted marshmallows and candied pecans with vanilla ice cream (New)

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pudding: Chocolate pudding with peanut butter chantilly and chocolate-peanut butter pieces

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes: Pumpkin spice sauce and cream cheese chantilly with choice of bacon or sausage

Royal Street Veranda (Mobile order available)

Meatball Slider: IMPOSSIBLE meatballs, marinara sauce, and parmesan (Available Sept. 3 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New) (Plant-based)

Roasted Vegetable Salad: Roasted brussels sprouts, beets, butternut squash, yams, toasted almonds, pepitas, and burrata cheese topped with herbed balsamic vinaigrette (Available Sept. 3 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Coffee Fritters rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with white mocha sauce, and garnished with praline sugar streusel (Available Sept. 3 through Nov. 13)

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Cold Brew: Joffrey’s pumpkin crème brûlée cold brew coffee, pumpkin spiced creamer, and toffee chips (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Stage Door Café (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

The MONSTER Funnel Cake: Green funnel cake with chocolate sauce, crumbled brownie, peanut butter candy pieces, and whipped cream (New)

The Golden Horseshoe (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

The Bride Sundae: Brownie cake, vanilla ice cream, cookies and crème chocolate crumble, whipped topping, and chocolate sauce (New)

Troubadour Tavern (Mobile order available)

Bulgogi Potato: Bulgogi-marinated beef, gochujang mayo, spicy cucumber, and green onion (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13) (New)

Celebration Dinner Potato: Baked potato with pulled smoked turkey, whipped cream cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, and fried onions (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Trick or Treat Popcorn topped with mix of M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, candy gummy worms, pretzel sticks, and candy corn (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13) (New)

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Chocolate Churro: Classic churro rolled in chocolate-flavored sugar (New)

Creamy Peanut Butter Dipping Sauce (New)

Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train (Available Aug. 22 through Nov.13)

Caramel Apple Dipping Sauce: Diced apples with cinnamon and caramel sauce (New)

Churros near Haunted Mansion (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Straw-batty Churro: Strawberry-filled churro rolled in chocolate cookie dust and drizzled with cream cheese sauce, topped with a chocolate bat (New)

Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle and Churros near Town Square (Available Aug. 22 through Nov.13)

Citrus Churro: Churro tossed in citrus orange sugar (New)

Blueberry-Lemon Dipping Sauce: Vanilla frosting mixed with blueberry compote (New)

Popcorn near Haunted Mansion (Available Aug. 22 through Nov.13)

Halloween Treat Mix-In: Add-on a scoop of Halloween candy mix to classic buttery popcorn complete with green, purple and black M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and candy corn

Popcorn near Star Trader (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Spicy Pickle Popcorn: Popcorn tossed with crushed hot cheese puffs and dill pickle seasoning (New)

Pretzels at small world Promenade (Available Aug. 22 through Nov.13)

Caramel Apple Dipping Sauce: Diced apples with cinnamon and caramel sauce (New)

Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Supernova Pretzel: Jalapeño cheese-filled pretzel topped with spicy crumble and lime

Jalapeño Cheese Sauce (New)

Halloween Snacks at Disney California Adventure Park

Angry Dogs (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Hot Pickle (New)

Aunt Cass Café (Mobile order available)

Chicken Pot Pie Soup: Chicken pot pie in a bread bowl with crispy fried egg roll wrappers (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding with caramelized apples, whipped topping, and caramel sauce (Available Aug. 17 through Nov.13) (New)

Vampire Mickey-shaped Sourdough Bread (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Cinnamon-Apple Cold Brew: Joffrey’s caramel cold brew with apple cinnamon foam and apple cereal dust (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 17 through Nov.13) (New)

Award Wieners (Mobile order available)

Pambazo Torta: Guajillo-dipped toasted roll stuffed with a hot dog, chorizo con papas, lettuce, cotija cheese, pickled onions, salsa verde, and a pickled jalapeño served with Cuties Mandarin Oranges or filmstrip fries (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Spell Bar: Batter-fried SNICKERS bar on a stick with chocolate drizzle, whipped topping, and roasted peanuts (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Brewery X Baja Breeze (New)

Maui Brewing Company OMG IPA (New)

Modelo Especial (New)

Bayside Brews (Mobile order available)

Brewery X Spiced Sangria Seltzer served over ice (Michelada option available) (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Golden State Jamaica Cider (Michelada option available) (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Rincon Reservation Road Rez Dog Hefeweizen (Michelada option available) (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Watermelon Pineapple Margarita: Tequila, watermelon schnapps, and pineapple juice with a chile-lime seasoned rim (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Mobile order available)

Spicy Pasta Pizza: Andouille sausage, ditalini pasta, tomato and vodka cream sauce, and fresh basil (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 2) (Available as a slice or whole pizza) (New)

Apple Budino: Cinnamon budino topped with caramelized apple filling, apple cider reduction, oatmeal streusel, and vanilla bean chantilly (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Frozen Marble Drip Coffee: Frozen Joffrey’s French Roast cold brew coffee drizzled with oat milk and sweetened condensed milk (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Boudin Bread Cart (Available starting Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Vampire Mickey-shaped Sourdough Bread

Cappuccino Cart (Mobile order available)

Peanut Butter Mocha Cold Brew: Joffrey’s mocha cold brew, peanut butter whip, peanut butter drizzle, and M&M’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Peanut Butter Whiskey Cold Brew Cocktail: Joffrey’s mocha cold brew with peanut butter whiskey, peanut butter foam, and peanut butter drizzle (Available Aug. 17 through Oct. 31)

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Mobile order available)

Chocolate Lava Cake: Warm chocolate lava cake topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, fresh berries, and strawberry sauce (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13)

Witches Hat Sundae: Your choice of ice cream in a cup with a witch’s hat cone and seasonal toppings (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Mango Hard Float: Golden Road Brewery Mango Cart, mango sorbet, chamoy, and chile-lime seasoning (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Spicy Jamaica: Jamaica agua fresca with chamoy and chile-lime seasoning (Non-Alcoholic)

Bottle Logic Brewing Blood Orange Paloma Seltzer served over ice (New)

Jamaica Tequila Cocktail

Corn Dog Castle (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026; mobile order available)

Fried Elote Corn on the Cob: Whole corn cob dipped in batter and fried to golden brown, drizzled with chipotle aïoli, and topped with chile-lime queso fresco and cilantro, served with Cuties Mandarin Orange or small bag of chips (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros (Mobile order available)

Pumpkin Pie Churro: Classic churro topped with pumpkin cream and pie crust pieces (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Cold Brew: Joffrey’s pumpkin crème brûlée cold brew with pumpkin sauce topped with cold cream foam (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Cold Brew Martini: Joffrey’s pumpkin crème brûlée cold brew with Irish cream, vanilla vodka, and pumpkin sauce topped with cold cream foam (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 2 – Ice Cream Cones (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Mater Haul-O-Ween Cone: Ube soft-serve with black sprinkles served in a cup or cone

Ube-Vanilla Twist Soft-serve with black sprinkles served in a cup or cone

Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Slow Burnin’ Mac and Cheese Cone: Fresh-cooked pasta tossed with a spicy red pepper cheese sauce in a bread cone topped with crushed chile-cheese puffs

Cozy Cone Motel 4 – Frozen Cone-Coctions (Mobile order available)

Mother Earth Brew Co. Cali Screamin’ Pumpkin Vanilla Cream Ale (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Tarantula Hill El Rey Salt and Lime Mexican Lager (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Watermelon Michelada: Tarantula Hill El Rey Aalt and Lime Mexican Lager with watermelon chamoy lemonade, rimmed with chile-lime seasoning and chamoy (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Unsung Brewery Poison Apple Seltzer (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Cozy Cone Motel 5 – Popcone (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Barbacoa Sope: Fried sope with barbacoa, chorizo beans, lettuce, queso, crema, and salsa roja (New)

Flo’s V8 Cafe (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Spicy Chicken and Fries: Fries topped with chicken tenders tossed in a mango-habanero sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing, and finished with green onions

Seaborn Blackberry Margarita: Blackberry Margarita with a chile-lime and black salt rim (New)

Hollywood Lounge (Mobile order available for select items)

Belching Beaver Phantom Bride IPA (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Haunted Horchata Cocktail: Horchata with RumChata and cinnamon whiskey (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Keg Craft Berry Sangria (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

2 Towns Ciderhouse Hollow Jack Pumpkin Cider (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

2 Towns Ciderhouse Mango Cosmic Crisp Cider (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

21 st Amendment Brewery Citrus Wheat Ale (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Amendment Brewery Citrus Wheat Ale (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New) Route 30 Brewing Co. Oktoberfest Lager (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Seaborn Paranormal Peach Margarita (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Lamplight Lounge (Reservations recommended)

Herb-roasted Chicken: Turnip purée, rainbow carrots, and chicken jus (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Thai Seafood Pasta: Thai curry cioppino, coconut-steamed clams and mussels, shrimp, pan-seared fish, spaghetti, sourdough breadcrumbs, crispy shallots, Thai basil, cilantro, and a lime wedge (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Prime Rib: Herb salt-crusted with whipped potatoes, grilled rainbow carrots, wasabi cream, and au jus (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Gamecraft Marzen (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Brewery Ommegang All Hallows Treat (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

2 Town Cosmic Crisp (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Gamecraft Marzen (New)

Brewery Ommegang All Hallows Treat

Lucky Fortune Cookery (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Seasonal Baymax Macaron filled with ube cream and salted caramel chocolate crunch pearls (New)

Mortimers Market (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Vampire Mickey-shaped Sourdough Bread

Outdoor Vending Locations

Ghost Pepper Turkey Leg (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Jalapeño-Cream Cheese Bread (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Bread (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Blackberry Cotton Candy (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Oogie Boogie Chocolate Chip Cookie (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Bottle Logic Brewing Quarktoberfest Festbier Lager (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Study Break Blackberry Smash Seltzer (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería (Available starting Aug. 17; mobile order available)

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Karlitos Mexican Lager (New)

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Karlitos Mexican Lager Michelada (New)

Poultry Palace (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7)

Chipotle Chicken Drumstick Box served with slaw

Pym Tasting Lab (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Karl Strauss Oktoberfest (New)

Pym Test Kitchen (Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026; mobile order available)

Asgardian Apple Cold Brew: Joffrey’s caramel cold brew, green apple cold foam, and caramel sauce with a caramel apple lollipop (Non-Alcoholic) (New)

Blueberry Matcha Iced Latte: Matcha latte topped with blueberry cold foam and blueberry popping spheres (Non-Alcoholic)

Schmoozies! (Mobile order available)

Ursula Enchanted Waffles: Dark chocolate Mickey-shaped waffles filled with ube custard and dusted with powdered sugar (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Evil Queen Apple Shake: Matcha-apple shake with whipped topping (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13) (New)

Mickey Mummy Shake: Chocolate cookie shake with whipped topping, chocolate cream-filled cookie ears, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Castellum Ciders Ube Cider (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Latitude 33 Brewing Honey Hips Ale (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Seaborn Wild Berry Lime Margarita (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Unsung Brewing Co. Mimosa Hard Seltzer (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Pumpkin Espresso Martini: Joffrey’s umpkin cold brew with caramel vodka topped with pumpkin spice cold foam (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Smokejumpers Grill (Mobile order available)

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Onion Rings: Onion rings topped with buffalo chicken, blue cheese, ranch, carrot ribbons, and green onions (Available Aug. 17 through Oct. 31) (New)

BearPaw Basin Cold Brew: Joffrey’s pecan cold brew, salted maple cold foam, caramel drizzle, and waffle pieces (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Boo Berry Shake: Blackberry shake with whipped cream, chocolate cookie dust, orange sprinkles, and fresh berries (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 17 through Oct. 31) (New)

Oogie Boogie Lemonade: Green apple Minute-Maid Lemonade with cherry-flavored popping spheres, and raspberry sauce (Non-Alcoholic) (Available Aug. 17 through Oct. 31)

Caramel-Pecan Irish Cream Cold Brew Cocktail: Irish cream liqueur, Joffrey’s pecan cold brew, salted maple cold foam, caramel drizzle, and waffle pieces (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Enegren Brewing Company Oktoberfest Moorpark (New)

Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis (New)

Green Apple Lemonade Cocktail: Vodka with green apple Minute-Maid Lemonade, cherry-flavored popping spheres, and raspberry sauce (Available Aug. 17 through Oct. 31)

Sonoma Terrace (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Enegren Brewing Company Oktoberfest Bavarian Marzen Style Lager

Studio Catering Co. (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Oogie Boogie Burrito: Carne asada, French fries, spicy blue tortilla chips, pico de gallo, guacamole, and crema (New)

Oogie Boogie Splash: House-made watermelon agua fresca with chile-lime seasoning (Non-Alcoholic) (New)

Wine Country Trattoria (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13; reservations recommended)

Raspberry Crème Brûlée Tart (Plant-based)

Pozione Verde: Midori, coconut rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice (New)

Terran Treats (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Celestial Chocolate Churro: Churro rolled in cocoa sugar, topped with pistachio cream, chocolate sauce, crispy phyllo dough crumbles, and crushed pistachios (New)

Churros at Hollywood Land (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Halloween Town Mayor Churro: Classic churro rolled in graham cracker sugar with marshmallow crème, and chocolate drizzle (New)

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail (Available Aug. 17 through Jan. 7, 2026)

Peanut Butter-Marshmallow Churro: Classic churro with peanut butter sauce, marshmallow sauce, and chocolate chips

Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street (Available Aug. 17 through Nov. 13)

Coffee and Donut Churro: Classic churro rolled in coffee sugar topped with coffee-infused chocolate sauce, whipped topping, and seasonal sprinkles

Halloween Snacks at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Hotel

Broken Spell Lounge (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Green-eyed Sceptre: Pernod Absinthe, Avissi Prosecco, St. George Spiced Pear, cinnamon syrup, lime juice, and blackberry (New)

Pork Belly Whisky Flip: Pork belly–infused Pendleton Whisky Midnight, Grand Marnier, maple syrup, whole egg, and pork belly garnish (New)

Squid Ink Martini: Golden Eagle Vodka, Dolin Blanc Vermouth de Chambéry, squid ink, lemon bitters, and fennel sprig (New)

Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates Halloween (Aug. 22 through Oct. 31; reservations recommended)

Join Goofy and friends

Menu highlights include: Chai Ginger Latte: Espresso, milk, chai syrup, white chocolate sauce, and gingerbread whipped cream (Non-Alcoholic) (Available hot or iced) Pumpkin Spice Latte: Espresso, pumpkin spice syrup, and milk (Non-Alcoholic) (Available hot or iced)



Palm Breeze Bar (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

The Dark Heart: Hennessy VS, Plymouth Gin, crème de cacao, chocolate bitters, and lemon bitters (New)

Tres Brujas: Casamigos Reposado, espresso, Licor 43, Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, orgeat, and Fee Brothers Fee Foam (New)

The Coffee House (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Mickey Bat Cookie: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face (Only available through Oct. 31)

Chai Ginger Latte: Espresso, milk, chai syrup, white chocolate sauce, and gingerbread whipped cream (Non-Alcoholic) (Available hot or iced)

Pumpkin Spice Latte: Espresso, pumpkin spice syrup, and milk (Non-Alcoholic) (Available hot or iced)

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Cursed Caffeine: Herradura Reposado Tequila, Amaro Montenegro, Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, agave syrup, and chocolate bitters (New)

Dark Prince of D’Nite: Zacapa rum, El Dorado 8 Rum, sweet vermouth, Amaro Montenegro, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, and bitters (New)

Deep Ocean Waters: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, blue curaçao, Campari, grapefruit sherbet syrup, lemon juice, and bitters (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill

Cappuccino Muffin (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Minnie Halloween Cupcake (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31) (New)

Pumpkin Pepita Muffin (Available Aug. 22 through Jan. 7, 2026) (New)

Filled Long John Donut (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Vampire Mickey Cake Donut (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Buttery Pumpkin Bread: Pumpkin bread with sprinkles and pumpkin spiced icing

Gooey Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie: Gooey filled cookie topped with gummy worms

Halloween Gingerbread Skeleton Cookie: Decorated gingerbread cookie

Halloween Berry Jam Linzer Cookie: Decorated sugar cookie

Pixar Place Hotel

The Sketch Pad Café (Available Aug. 18 through Nov. 2)

Limited-Edition Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie: Topped with salted caramel, chocolate sauce, and berry jam

Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats: Layered with pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate cookie crumbles, granola, cranberries, and gummy worms

Salted Caramel Whoopie Pie: Dark chocolate and salted caramel buttercream

Matcha Horchata: Made with rice, condensed milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and topped with matcha tea

Paradise Tea Lemonade: House-made lemonade, lavender syrup, and hibiscus cooler tea

Pumpkin Cold Brew: Joffrey’s cold brew, caramel syrup, pumpkin purée, and pumpkin spice

2025 Halloween Treats at Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Ballast Point Skullcuterie Board: Features a three-cheese skull fondue made with whipped chèvre, blue cheese, brie, chef’s choice of cured meats, dragon fruit–berry compote, chimichurri, dried fruits, caperberries, pistachios, and finished with roasted bone marrow and charred baguette (New)

Beignets Expressed (Available Oct. 1 through Oct. 31)

Caramel Apple Beignet: Candied apple icing, caramel drizzle, and spooky sprinkles (New)

California Churro (Available Oct. 1 through Oct. 31)

Spooky Churro: Cut in half churro rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with peanut butter candy pieces

Céntrico (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 2)

Pumpkin Flan: A rich and creamy twist on the classic Latin dessert, blending the smooth texture of traditional flan with the cozy, spiced flavors of pumpkin pie

La Calavera Roja: Reposado tequila, pomegranate juice, blood orange syrup, lime juice, agave, and cinnamon

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Sweet Potato Bisque: Topped with maple bacon, squaw bread croutons, and marshmallow “cobweb" drizzle (New)

Pumpkin Spice Margarita: Reposado tequila, orange liqueur, lime, and pumpkin spice syrup (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Aug. 22 through Nov. 2)

Pumpkin Blooderscotch Cannolis: Filled with pumpkin and butterscotch chip cream, whipped cream, red caramel drizzle, and a sugar knife

Paseo (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 2)

Pumpkin Dulce: Spiced sponge cake, maple syrup ganache, walnut crumble, pumpkin mousse, gruyère, and rosemary ice cream

Miel de los Muertos: Blanco tequila, orange juice, lemon juice, pumpkin purée, honey cinnamon syrup, and foam

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Midnight Roll: Creamy avocado, salmon, and cream cheese wrapped in black rice, topped with masago, pickled onion, micro cilantro, and a smoky chipotle mayo drizzle (New)

Mister Boogie: Reposado Tequila, melon liquor, lime juice, agave nectar, and a splash of soda water with a purple sugar rim and topped with two sour gummy worms

Tiendita (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 2)

Boo-ñuelo: Spiced chocolate, cinnamon sugar, and seasonal corn

Parkside Market: GG’s Chicken Shop (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Graveyard Pudding: Chocolate pudding, chocolate cookie crumble, sprinkles, and gummy worms (New)

Parkside Market: Seoul Sister (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Dragon’s Breath Bokkeum: Spicy pork belly and kimchi stir-fry over rice (New)

Parkside Market: Sip & Sonder (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Maple Pecan Praline Cinnamon Roll (New)

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Roll (New)

Poison Apple Spiced Toffee Crunch Cider (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Spiced Pumpkin Latte (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Spiced Toasted Marshmallow Mocha (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Parkside Market: Vista Parkside Market (Available Aug. 22 through Oct. 31)

Sleepy Hollow: Dark rum, almond liqueur, chai simple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla syrup, and bitters, served in the Tree Tiki Glass (available for purchase)

Starry Night: Small batch bourbon, earl grey, bitters, and orange bitters

The Raven: Vodka, coffee liqueur, and Sip & Sonder espresso

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available Aug. 22 through Nov. 2)

Graveyard Bitz: Original Bitz drizzled in a gooey layer of crème and topped with crunchy cookie pieces (New)

