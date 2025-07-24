Sure to Be High-Demand Novelties Revealed As Disneyland Creeps Closer to Halloween Time Across Resort

We're already in line for that Magic Key Kuzco Poison Sipper, believe it or not.

As we get closer to Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, we’re learning of those hot new items that fans are going to be clamoring for - that’s right - the popcorn buckets and other novelties!

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort

These include straw clips, popcorn buckets, sippers, and even glow cubes, each featuring favorite characters and spooky fun celebrating Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.

Most of these items will arrive on August 22nd, though some items have different debut dates, so be sure of what’s noted as we progress.

Most of these items are also available at multiple locations throughout the resort for the festivities, except location specific items - looking at you Cozy Cone!

While we may not have specific photos of each item, we’re sure we’ll hear and see more in the coming weeks as we get closer to Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.

Cars Land Lighted Cone Sipper (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New and pictured at the top of the page)

Halloween Candy Glow Cube (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern

Disney California Adventure Park: Bayside Brews, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Hollywood Lounge, Paradise Garden Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill

Halloween Minnie Demitasse (Available starting Aug. 22) (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Halloween Popcorn Bucket (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available at select locations) (New)

Disneyland Park: Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion Mark Twain Riverboat

Disney California Adventure Park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, and Popcorn at Pixar Pier

Halloween Travel Tumbler (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit 10 per person, per transaction) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Mint Julep Bar, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Tavern, Refreshment Corner, Royal Street Veranda, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern

Disney California Adventure Park: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, Paradise Garden Park Seasonal Novelty Release, and Smokejumpers Grill

Kuzco’s Poison Bottle Glow Cube (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available at select locations)

Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Little Red Wagon, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, and Troubadour Tavern

Disney California Adventure Park: Bayside Brews, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill

Disneyland Hotel: Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

Magic Key Kuzco’s Poison Sipper (Available starting Aug. 17) (Mobile order available at select locations) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Main Street Fruit Cart, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, Tomorrowland Fruit Cart, and Troubadour Tavern

Disney California Adventure Park: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Pixar Pier, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, and Select Outdoor Vending Locations

Disneyland Hotel: Palm Breeze Bar

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Mickey Mouse Ghost Bucket (Available starting Sept. 10) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release, Hungry Bear Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at small world Promenade, Popcorn near Star Trader, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, and Troubadour Seasonal Novelty Release

Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Paradise Garden Park Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, and Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant

Oogie Boogie Moon Glow Cube (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Harbour Galley and Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Disney California Adventure Park: Bayside Brews, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Hollywood Lounge, Paradise Garden Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill

Disneyland Hotel: Broken Spell Lounge

Pluto Skeleton Sipper (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Café Daisy, Churros at small world Promenade, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train

Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Hollywood Land Seasonal Novelty Release, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Paradise Garden Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, and Select Outdoor Vending Locations

Disneyland Hotel: Goofy’s Kitchen

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Grand Californian Great Hall Cart

Sanderson Sisters Straw Clip (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Stitch Mummy Bucket (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at small world Promenade, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Refreshment Corner, and Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novetly Release

Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Hollywood Land Seasonal Novelty Release, Paradise Garden Park Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, and Select Outdoor Vending Locations

Disneyland Hotel: Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Gravestone Bucket (Available starting Oct. 2) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn near Star Trader, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, and Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat

Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Paradise Gardens Park Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, and Select Outdoor Vending Locations

Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Grand Californian Great Hall Cart

Winky Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Bottle Topper (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Churros near Town Square, Bayou Country Fruit Cart, Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Ship to Shore Marketplace

Disney California Adventure Park: Churros near Goofy’s Sky School, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, Señor Buzz Churros on Pixar Pier, and Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Grand Californian Great Hall Cart

Zero Light Up Straw Clip (Available starting Aug. 22) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country, Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Bayou Country Fruit Cart, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern

Disney California Adventure Park: Chiller at Paradise Gardens Parks, Churros near Goofy’s Sky School, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Señor Buzz Churros on Pixar Pier, and Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street

It’s Time for Halloween Time:

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort is a fan-favorite time to visit both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure (and yes, the hotels too!) as the entire destination gets in on the fun of the spooky season.

Attractions get seasonal rethemes, like the popular Haunted Mansion Holiday

Along with those higher profile instances, other areas like Cars Land at Disney California Adventure and Main Street USA at Disneyland get entirely decorated with a seasonal flair, available to all with their single admission.

Yes, there is an after-hours ticket event with Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, giving those who attend special entertainment and the chance to trick or treat alongside some of Disney’s greatest villains, but other aspects of Halloween Time, like the seasonal fireworks show at Disneyland, are available to all with a regular ticket - a far cry from what frequenters of Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

For more information about Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel