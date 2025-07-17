Disneyland Resort Unveils Spooktacular Savings for Halloween Time & Holidays 2025

Save up to 20% on select stays for both Halloween Time and the Holidays

Two exciting new offers have just been released for stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort this upcoming Halloween Time and Holiday season, allowing guests to save on their magical getaways!

What's Happening:

Guests can save up to 20% on Standard and Premium room types at the following Disneyland Resort hotels during both Halloween Time (August 22nd – October 31st, 2025) and the Holiday season (November 14th, 2025 – January 7th, 2026):

Note that this offer is not valid on rooms at Pixar Place Hotel

Disney Visa Cardmembers:

Disney Visa Cardmembers can enjoy even more savings during these festive seasons. Cardmembers can save:

Travel must be completed by December 20, 2025.

Again, this offer is not valid on rooms at Pixar Place Hotel.

Meanwhile:

A special offer allowing Magic Key Holders to save up to 20% on stays during this period is also available to book directly on Disneyland.com

