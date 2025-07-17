Photos / Video: Bob Iger & Josh D’Amaro Welcome Guests to Disneyland on Its 70th Birthday with Special Ceremony

For 70 years, “to all who come to this happy place, welcome!”

The gates to “The Happiest Place on Earth" were opened on its 70th birthday with a special ceremony featuring Bob Iger, Josh D’Amaro, the Dapper Dans, the Disneyland Band, and a cavalcade of Disney friends.

The opening ceremony kicked off with a rousing performance of “Celebrate Happy," the 70th anniversary theme song, from the Dapper Dans and the Disneyland Band, before Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro came out to briefly talk and introduce his boss, Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Iger spoke about the history and legacy of Disneyland and Walt’s dream, also honoring the many cast members that have made that dream come true over the last 70 years.

The ceremony came to an end with the Fab 5 coming out as Disneyland officially marked 70 years of magic. Of course, there was confetti!

Watch the Full Disneyland 70: July 17th, 2025 Opening Ceremony with Bob Iger & Josh D'Amaro:

