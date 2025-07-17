Live Blog: Disneyland's 70th Anniversary - July 17, 2025
Follow along as we explore special offerings, new attractions, and other festivities.
Today’s the day! Disneyland is officially celebrating its 70th anniversary — and has some new offerings and surprises ready for the occasion. Follow along all day as we explore them all!
LOADING LIVE BLOG....
