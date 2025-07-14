Video: Walt Disney - A Magical Life Audio-Animatronics Show Previewed at Disneyland

Members of the media were treated to an advance look at the new performance in the Main Street Opera House.

Today at the original Disneyland in Anaheim, California, the beloved park hosted an invited group of media (including Laughing Place) for a preview of its new Walt Disney - A Magical Life Audio-Animatronics show in the Main Street Opera House, which is set to welcome guests later this week. Below you can find a 30-second sample from the performance, which is all we can share at the moment.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney - A Magical Life has been previewed for media at Disneyland. We can share a 30-second clip from the new show below.

This Audio-Animatronics show takes place inside Disneyland’s Main Street Opera House, and will rotate out with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln. The animated figure of Walt Disney is preceded by a film portion, which is a slightly modified version of One Man’s Dream, narrated by Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Walt Disney - A Magical Life will officially open to guests this Thursday, July 17th, in honor of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary.

Watch 30-Second Preview of Walt Disney - A Magical Life:

What they’re saying:

Tom Fitzgerald, Senior Creative Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering: “I grew up watching Walt Disney on television like millions of Americans. And every week he would come into our living room and he'd be leaning on the desk and telling us all about the exciting things that were in store for us. But we realized that that was long ago, and a lot of people didn't have that connection with him and don't understand that Walt Disney was a person as well as Walt Disney obviously being a company. So we really wanted to bring that connection of what we felt growing up with Walt to an audience today. And not just that, but that his story is so relevant. I think when you see the film before you see the [audio-animatronic] figure, actually, the life lessons that he learned are really amazing ones and important ones. Follow your dream, never give up, turn setbacks into success, and give the world your very best."