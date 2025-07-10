"Walt Disney – A Magical Life" to Utilize Virtual Queue Upon Opening at Disneyland Next Week
The first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney will debut in this new show on Disneyland’s birthday, July 17th.
When it opens in just one week, Walt Disney – A Magical Life at Disneyland will make use of a Virtual Queue.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney – A Magical Life, a new show featuring the first-ever Audio-Animatronic figure of Walt himself, will be making use of a Virtual Queue when it debuts at Disneyland on Thursday, July 17th – the park’s 70th birthday.
- As with previous uses of Virtual Queue, the experience is complimentary via the Disneyland app for one use per day.
- There are two daily distribution times at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. PT.
- A standby queue will not be available if a virtual queue is being utilized.
- This will mark the first attraction since Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to utilize a virtual queue at the Disneyland Resort (aside from World of Color, which makes use of it nightly).
- Disney is likely expecting many fans wanting to experience the first-ever Walt animatronic, and so a virtual queue is a good way to control access, at least in the initial opening period – especially as the Main Street Opera House is a relatively small theater.
More on Walt Disney – A Magical Life:
- In the new attraction on Main Street USA, taking up residence in the Main Street Opera House alongside Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, Walt Disney – A Magical Life will feature the first Audio-Animatronic figure of Walt Disney himself.
- Opening on July 17th, the new attraction – which also features an edited version of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream that still plays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – will play regularly during its initial run, and then play in rotation with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln afterward.
- For more information on what you can expect to see in the new show, be sure to check out our sneak peek here.
- Along with the new attraction poster, a new marquee was recently installed at the Opera House.
- If you’re interested in seeing the new attraction for yourself at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- First Look: High Key Club Concierge Lounge Set to Open at the Disneyland Hotel
- Get Ready for Drum Major Mickey as Downtown Disney is Set to Host a Disney on the Yard Event
- New Grizzly River Run Merchandise Makes a Splash at Disney California Adventure
- Tiki Time: New Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar Apparel Now Available at Disneyland
- Fast Track to Adventure: Single Rider Line Returns to the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com