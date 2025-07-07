Tiki Time: New Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar Apparel Now Available at Disneyland

Two delightful Trader Sam's shirts are now available alongside some other favorite items.

Show off your aloha side with some new and favorite collectibles and apparel inspired by the popular Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

Some new pieces of apparel and collectible items have joined a collection of Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland. Tiki fans can celebrate the highly-popular bar at the Disneyland Hotel with two great new shirts, including this yellow logo shirt ($34.99) and a button-up shirt ($64.99) featuring a number of tiki mugs alongside the logo.

A shirt first introduced in 2023 is also available for $34.99.

This island-tastic Trader Sam’s bag is also available for $74.99.

Also available at the Adventureland Bazaar are a Tiki Totem Mug and a Chip and Dip Set, available together for $74.99.

Later this month, a beautiful, stylized Mermaid Lagoon souvenir mug will be available to purchase at Trader Sam’s.

More Disneyland Resort News: