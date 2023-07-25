New Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto Shirts Arrive at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Two new shirts inspired by Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto have arrived at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
The first shirt features the Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto logo on the front, with an expansive design on the back – including the logo, the Polynesian Village Resort logo, the address of the resort, and two of the speciality tiki drinks.
A simple women’s tee features tropical leaves and some of Trader Sam’s tiki drinks. Both shirts retail for $34.99.
Similar versions of these shirts are also available at the Disneyland Hotel.
More Walt Disney World News:
- An audition posting has revealed that Asha from Disney's upcoming animated feature Wish will be coming to Walt Disney World later this year.
- Walt Disney World cast member Diana Shepherd-Martin was recognized as the Grand Marshal of the Festival of Fantasy Parade at the Magic Kingdom today. We were there to watch, as well as talk a little with Diana.
- The reimagined Trail’s End and Crockett’s Tavern restaurants will reopen on Thursday, July 27th at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.
