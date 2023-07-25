New Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto Shirts Arrive at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Two new shirts inspired by Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto have arrived at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

The first shirt features the Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto logo on the front, with an expansive design on the back – including the logo, the Polynesian Village Resort logo, the address of the resort, and two of the speciality tiki drinks.

A simple women’s tee features tropical leaves and some of Trader Sam’s tiki drinks. Both shirts retail for $34.99.

Similar versions of these shirts are also available at the Disneyland Hotel.

