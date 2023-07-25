Video: Magic Kingdom Cast Member Diana Shepherd-Martin Becomes Grand Marshall of the Festival of Fantasy Parade

Magic Kingdom cast member Diana Shepherd-Martin was recently surprised on ABC’s Good Morning America, where she was recognized by Ginger Zee for her trademark ability to spread the magic and the pixie dust the park is known for, while showing off her signature “southern charm with mama bear energy.” When the segment aired, it was revealed to Diana that she would be recognized as the Grand Marshal of the Festival of Fantasy Parade, which took place today at the Magic Kingdom.

In the video below, you’ll see Diana’s appearance as Grand Marshall. Following that, we had a chance to talk with Diana about her Disney career and what the surprise meant to her.

