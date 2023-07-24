Foodie Guide to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023

It’s hard to believe that the spookiest time of the year is almost upon us. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off at the Magic Kingdom on August 11th, and runs on select nights all the way through November 1st. In addition to the frightful fun, can’t-miss characters, spelltacular entertainment, there is of course, food! Let’s take a look at all the must-try treats available during this year’s event in a brand-new Foodie Guide.
Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Apple Fritter Milkshake: Salted caramel milkshake topped with green apple whipped cream and an apple fritter (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Cheshire Café
- MMMummy Treat: Flaky pastry filled with chocolate-hazelnut filling and topped with white icing stripes and sugar eyes (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Queen of Hearts Slushy: Frozen cherry slushy drizzled with black cherry purée and topped with whipped cream and a crown-shaped chocolate piece (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Witches Cold Brew: French Vanilla Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew topped with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Terrifyin’ Twice-Spiced Chicken Sandwich: Spicy fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño poppers, and bacon (New)
- The Snarling Sub: Meatball sub with spicy marinara, pesto and pearl mozzarella “teeth” served on a black roll (New)
- Zombie Fingers: Almond cookie fingers, Key lime pie white chocolate ganache, salted caramel crisp pearls, and sugar eyes (New)
- River Stix Elixir: Kiwi lemonade with luster dust (Non-alcoholic) (New)
The Friar’s Nook (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Pain and Panic Brat: Bratwurst, sweet and spicy onion relish, and sriracha mustard (New)
- Pain and Panic Loaded Tots: Tots topped with sweet and spicy onion relish, sriracha mustard, and crumbled bratwurst (New)
- Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie with spicy ranch drizzle and blue cheese powder (New)
Golden Oak Outpost
- Tombstone Tart: Flaky pastry filled with strawberry-jalapeño jam and topped with sprinkles and sugar spiders (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Loaded Sweet Potato Fries: Sweet potato fries tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with marshmallow cream, butterscotch chips, and toffee pieces (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Liberty Square Market (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Black Velvet Whoopie Pie: Black velvet cookie with buttercream and sprinkles topped with a sugar spider (New)
Main Street Bakery
- Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll: Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll topped with orange frosting and sprinkles (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Minnie-shaped Pumpkin Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin coffee mousse topped with a white chocolate candy corn bow (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Cajun Burger: Cajun-spiced all-beef patty topped with fried green tomato, Cajun Andouille dip, and Creole remoulade served on a black bun (New)
- Bucket of Bones: Bone-in piggy wings fried with fresh jalapeños tossed in Coca-Cola Cherry barbecue sauce (New)
- Candy Corn Milkshake: Sweet corn soft-serve topped with whipped cream and sweet potato cornbread nuggets (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
- Apple Fritter Sundae: Apple fritters topped with choice of ice cream, whipped cream, and sprinkles (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich: Cookies topped with sprinkles with choice of ice cream (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
Sleepy Hollow (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Char Siu Chicken Wings: Whole chicken wings glazed in char siu and topped with chili threads and garlic (New)
- Headless Horseman Cupcake: Yellow cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream, spicy cheese-flavored snacks, and a chocolate piece (New)
- Cinnamon Funnel Cake: Funnel cake topped with pumpkin ice cream, drizzled with pumpkin spiced caramel, and topped with butterscotch chips (New)
Storybook Treats (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Hades Cone: DOLE Whip mango and habanero soft-serve topped with blue raspberry shell and chili-lime seasoning (New)
Sunshine Tree Terrace (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Tropical Graveyard: Mango mousse and sour tropical gelatin topped with cookie crumbles, gummy worm, sprinkles, and a tombstone chocolate piece (New)
Churro Cart near Cinderella Castle
- Not-So-Poison Apple Churro: Churro rolled in green apple sugar, topped with SNICKERS bar pieces, and drizzled with caramel sauce (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Jack Pop: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling and topped with a Jack chocolate piece (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Sally Pop: Yellow pop with raspberry filling topped with a Sally chocolate piece (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Outdoor Vending Cart near The Haunted Mansion (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Skull Brownie: Mexican-spiced chocolate brownie with dulce de leche filling and sugar eyes (New)