“Good Morning America” Wraps Up Special “Main Street USA” Feature At Magic Kingdom Celebrating Special Main Street USA Cast Member

Good Morning America concluded their Main Street U.S.A. series this week with a trip to the most recognizable Main Street U.S.A. anywhere – at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, where they celebrated a very special Cast Member.

What’s Happening:

’s special Main Street U.S.A. series this week, host Ginger Zee was on scene in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, arguably the most famous Main Street U.S.A. of all. As part of the fun, a special cast member at the park was recognized for her trademark ability to spread the magic and the pixie dust the park is known for, while showing off her signature “southern charm with mama bear energy.”

Caught seemingly off guard, Diana Shephard-Martin was pulled from the crowd of cast members and guests a part of the fun, where she was shown a video tribute of all her colleagues celebrating her ability to make magic for not only the guests, but the cast members as well.

Host Ginger Zee also tells Diana that she is going to be part of the Festival of Fantasy Parade later in the day as the honorary grand marshal, though maybe Diana just wanted to go home early.

Diana also thanked her cast member family saying there is no place she’d rather be than at the Magic Kingdom with them – regardless of whether or not she has to park a mile away and then go a mile back when her day is done.

Though the sequence primarily focuses on Diana, fans tuning in were also treated to what makes Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom so special to everyone, including an appearance from the Dapper Dans