Summertime Sips Come to Maria & Enzo’s and Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs

Walt Disney World guests can enjoy sunshine in a glass with new, signature cocktails found at Maria and Enzo’s and Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs. Available now through the end of September, these new beverages feature notes of citrus and summertime bliss and perfectly accompany the restaurants’ traditional Italian cuisine.

Maria & Enzo’s:

Venezia Margarita – $20 Espolòn Tequila, Aperol liqueur, lime juice and sour mix

Orange Honey Bourbon Shine – $20 Knob Creek 9-year bourbon, honey simple syrup, whipped vodka and orange juice

Lemon Vanilla Mojito – $20 Absolut Vanilia, limoncello, vanilla simple syrup, lemon juice and soda

Summertime Sips Flight – $29 A 2 oz sample of all three summer cocktails: orange honey bourbon shine, venezia margarita and lemon vanilla mojito

Enzo’s Hideaway:

Il Tramonto – $19 Espolòn Tequila, butterfly pea infused vodka, triple sec, peach brandy, orange juice, grenadine and lime juice

Summer Dream – $19 Butterfly pea infused gin, St-Germain, prosecco, lemon juice and honey syrup

Dawn in Milan – $19 Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Campari, orange juice, lemon juice and agave

Bel Tempo Flight – $29 a 2 oz pour of each of the il tramonto, dawn in milan and summer dream

