First Look at Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern Reopening on July 27th

The Disney Parks Blog is giving a first look at the reimagining and all-new menu for Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern found at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

What's Happening:

At Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground in Walt Disney World

Guests can dine at Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern starting July 27th.

Both of these locations will have a new look that will enhance the resort's charm while honoring its heritage. You will see wood furnishings, beamed ceilings, and rustic accents.

Trail’s End Restaurant:

Whether you are looking for a full family size entree or sides to bring back to the campsite, there are plenty of options to choose from.

The refreshed marketplace concept now includes an on-stage pizza station where you purchase a slice or the entire pie.

There will be two new options available. A smokehouse-style pizza topped with house-smoked brisket, sausage, and pepperoni and a delicious roasted vegetable pie. The classic pepperoni and cheese are still available.

Before heading back to your campsite, head over to the Hot Grab and Go section. This area features pecan-smoked whole chicken or brisket, a rack of pork ribs and fried chicken.

Sides will be available by the pound, including macaroni & cheese, plant-based cowboy beans, and mashed potatoes.

Classics like cheeseburgers, plant-based vegetable burgers, chicken nuggets, and french fries will also be available.

Other options include the Homestyle Meals, featuring cornbread, coleslaw, and mashed potatoes with gravy and your choice of half a slab of barbecued ribs or two pieces of fried chicken.

For a sweet treat, try hand-scooped ice cream and specialty coffees, like the Wilderness Latte with flavors of chocolate and hazelnut.

Many beverages and snacks will be available, like the new Chicken Wrap featuring the new house-made blueberry BBQ sauce or the returning Pioneer Berry Salad.

For those with a sweet tooth, try the Banana Pudding, Carrot Cake Cupcake, Blueberry Bread Pudding, and the legendary Strawberry Shortcake from Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, which will be available in a single serve portion.

The plant-based Lemon-Blueberry Trifle is filled with layers of lemon curd, fresh blueberries, and whipped ‘cream.’

New recipes include the Fort Fruity Cookie featuring fruity cereal and white chocolate chips or the Peanut Butter and Jelly Cupcake, the S’more Cupcake and the S’mores Cookie.

Crockett’s Tavern:

Located near Trail’s End Restaurant, Crockett’s Tavern offers both indoor and outdoor seating and gives you a beautiful view of Bay Lake.

The menu has been reimagined by The Culinary team but there will still be a to go window for those looking for a drink or mocktail before Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.

One of the new menu items includes A Trio of Sliders featuring a pulled pork slider with BBQ sauce and coleslaw, a brisket slider with Carolina BBQ and pickled onions, and a buffalo chicken slider with house-made blue cheese dressing and dill pickles served with seasoned french fries.

The new Chicken Bites come with your favorite sauce between buffalo, garlic-parmesan, or blueberry BBQ. These bites are also served with celery, house-made ranch, blue cheese, and seasoned french fries.

The Charcuterie Board addition features a selection of meats and cheeses with house-made bread and butter pickles, tomato jam, cornbread crostini, and sesame lavash.

For those who want a plant-based option, try the Crispy Cauliflower paired with a tasty garlic aïoli. This is plant-based and gluten/wheat friendly.

Another plant-based option is fried green tomato sliders featuring a southern remoulade and citrus greens served with seasoned french fries.

For a sweet treat, the Trailblazin’ Dessert Trio features a s’more with chocolate pudding, graham cracker crumbs, and house-made marshmallow, a strawberry shortcake with strawberries and whipped cream, and a banana pudding with vanilla wafers, whipped cream, and a banana chip.

And if you were looking for an adult beverage, Crockett’s Tavern has multiple options to choose from with their heritage cocktail program curated by Guest Experience Managers Hunter Bernreuter and Eric Borgsmiller to pay homage to the resort’s over 50-year history.

Inspired by the Fort Wilderness Railroad that once ran through the resort, the All Aboard! Moonshine Cocktail Flight is a sampling of moonshine cocktails featuring the Gullywhumper, Blackberry Lightning, and Spiced Appleberry Shine.

The Bear-y Buckle combines Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, pure cane sugar, lemon juice, bitters, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, and muddled blackberries for a touch of sweetness in this cocktail.

Camper’s Coupe features Laird’s Applejack Brandy, orange and lemon juices, and a hint of maple syrup.

If you were looking for a brighter and refreshing flavor, you will love the Meadows Cup. This is a twist on a classic cocktail with Pimm’s No. 1 Liqueur Cup, Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, and strawberry.

Guests can also choose from a selection of old-fashioned cocktails. The summer version will be a Clementine Old Fashioned with Angel’s Envy Bourbon, Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters, and cane syrup garnished with a clementine wheel and Luxardo cherry.

The Quail Trail Paloma serves up Teremana Blanco Tequila with Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, grapefruit soda, and a chili-lime rim.

And the fan favorite Moonshine Margarita with Ole Smoky White Lightnin’ Moonshine, Triple Sec Liqueur, sweet-and-sour mix, and lime juice will still be available.