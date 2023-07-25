Walt Disney World Casting Character Performers to Portray Asha from “Wish”

A Disney Auditions posting has revealed that Asha from Disney’s upcoming animated feature, Wish, will be making appearances at Walt Disney World later this year.

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking Disney character look-alikes for the role of Asha as depicted in the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish .

. Candidates have to be between 5'4"-5'8" in height, with warm, engaging, and outgoing personalities.

Asha is described as a driven, incredibly smart, sharp-witted 17 year-old who believes in the power of wishes and cares endlessly about her community of Rosas. Asha is an idealist and a leader in the making, even if she doesn't recognize that just yet.

Asha learns that it’s not enough just to have a dream in your heart. It is Asha who will come to understand the bigger the wish, the harder the journey. Her journey puts her up against a most formidable foe, the leader of her kingdom, King Magnifico.

Asha is from the mythical island of Rosas which is better known around the world as the Kingdom of Wishes. She is of North African and Southern European ancestry, and her family means the world to her, including her mother, Sakina, and her grandfather, Sabino. Asha believes in the power of wishes, because in Rosas, your wish can quite literally and magically come true.

For more information or to submit for an online audition yourself, visit Disney Auditions

Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.