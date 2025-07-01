Beautiful and Stylized Mermaid Lagoon Mug Coming to Trader Sam's Later This Month
The Disneyland favorite is getting in on the 70th anniversary fun with their own celebratory souvenir.
Later this month, a special Disneyland 70th Celebration souvenir will be arriving at Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel, available only for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Later this month, on July 24th, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can Celebrate Happy with a special Disneyland 70th anniversary mug from Trader Sam’s.
- The mug, brilliantly crafted, depicts the Mermaid Lagoon, in the signature style of the fan-favorite Disneyland Hotel location, Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.
- The mug will only be available through the Mobile Order system via the Disneyland App for a limited time, retailing for $80.
- Guests are invited to join at the Grand Ballroom of the Disneyland Hotel for music, a themed photo op, and more. The artist, Coppertop, who designed the mug, will also be there to do signings of her design.
- Mobile Orders for the mug may be placed as early as 6:00 AM on July 24th, 2025, with pick-up available from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
- If you show your mobile order confirmation at the entrance of the Pixar Pals Parking Structure, you will receive up to three hours of complimentary parking. The validation period starts at the time you obtain your parking ticket.
- The mugs can be picked up at the Grand Ballroom, tapping “I’m Here" to get their order ready for pickup.
- Coppertop will be on scene signing mugs on July 24th from:
- 9:00 - 10:30 AM
- 11:30AM - 1:00 PM
- 2:00 - 3:30 PM
- Based on demand, the queue may close early.
- If the mug is ordered and not picked up, the order could be cancelled and refunded.
The Artist:
- Coppertop (AKA Lauren Kurtz) has a distinctly cartoony yet vintage look to all of her illustrations - many of which feature Disney characters (based on her Instagram page).
- The style is a perfect fit for a mug at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, which also serves up the same kind of vintage and retro-modern vibes.
- She also reveals what makes some of her art so special on her official website, saying that she “started drawing when I was very young and was always attracted to more of a cartoon like look when it came to characters, and I feel like the more I practiced and worked on it, the more it became my style. I was also inspired by old traditional tattoos with the bright look of the blush on the side of the cheeks. I started to add real blush to my characters to mimic that look, and that has been my trademark ever since!"
