Get Back in Line as Disneyland Removes Convenient Service from Select Locations
The service remains in place at some of the busiest locations throughout the resort.
Disneyland has removed one of their convenient services, Merchandise Mobile Checkout, from a number of locations across the resort.
What’s Happening:
- Merchandise Mobile Checkout, a convenient service at Disneyland, has seen a reduction in the locations in which the service is offered.
- The system allows guests to scan items and pay for them through their Disneyland Mobile App and show their proof of payment via QR code to a Cast Member near the door, skipping potentially lengthy checkout lines at popular merchandise locations.
- Even more convenient, Magic Key and Disney Vacation Club Member discounts are already applied to the payment process (if linked to the same account).
- Now, it seems that the service has been has been removed from the following locations:
- Frontierland:
Pioneer Mercantile
Bonanza Outfitters
- Main Street USA
Disney Clothiers, Ltd.
China Closet
Plaza Point
- Mickey’s Toontown
EngineEar Souvenirs
- Tomorrowland
The Star Trader
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities
Star Wars Trading Post
- The Service Remains available at the following locations:
- Main Street USA
Emporium
- Buena Vista Street
Elias & Co.
Avengers Vault
WEB Suppliers
- Downtown Disney
World of Disney
Avengers Reserve
- Speculation regarding the removal of the service points to guest usage, or even staffing, given the fact that a number of the stores from which the service was removed are smaller locations.
- There are no indications at this time if any more locations will be added or removed from the service at this time.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com