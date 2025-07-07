Get Back in Line as Disneyland Removes Convenient Service from Select Locations

The service remains in place at some of the busiest locations throughout the resort.

Disneyland has removed one of their convenient services, Merchandise Mobile Checkout, from a number of locations across the resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Merchandise Mobile Checkout, a convenient service at Disneyland, has seen a reduction in the locations in which the service is offered.
  • The system allows guests to scan items and pay for them through their Disneyland Mobile App and show their proof of payment via QR code to a Cast Member near the door, skipping potentially lengthy checkout lines at popular merchandise locations.
  • Even more convenient, Magic Key and Disney Vacation Club Member discounts are already applied to the payment process (if linked to the same account).
  • Now, it seems that the service has been has been removed from the following locations:
    • Frontierland:

Pioneer Mercantile

Bonanza Outfitters

  • Main Street USA

Disney Clothiers, Ltd.

China Closet

Plaza Point

  • Mickey’s Toontown

EngineEar Souvenirs

  • Tomorrowland

The Star Trader

Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities

Star Wars Trading Post

  • The Service Remains available at the following locations:
    • Main Street USA

Emporium

  • Buena Vista Street

Elias & Co.

Avengers Vault

WEB Suppliers

  • Downtown Disney

World of Disney

Avengers Reserve

  • Speculation regarding the removal of the service points to guest usage, or even staffing, given the fact that a number of the stores from which the service was removed are smaller locations.
  • There are no indications at this time if any more locations will be added or removed from the service at this time.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti