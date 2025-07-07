Fast Track to Adventure: Single Rider Line Returns to the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland
After a few years absence, the Indiana Jones Adventure once again has a Single Rider line.
Those traveling solo or looking to potentially save some time can once again make use of a Single Rider line at Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- The Indiana Jones Adventure previously offered a Single Rider line for a number of years, but in recent years, it has been unavailable.
- Previously, guests would obtain a pass from a cast member at the entrance, before proceeding up the exit, using the elevators to access the loading platform.
- The Single Rider option recently returned to the attraction in a modified fashion. Now, guests collect a pass from a cast member, head up the exit, where they are stopped just before the pre-show and merged into the regular line. Once single riders get to the double stairs, they are directed to the left and separated from regular guests once again when reaching the loading platform.
- There’s currently no word on whether this is a permanent new addition for the attraction, or just a test.
- The Single Rider line could definitely be quite the time-saver, as our reporter only ended up waiting about 10 minutes. Of course, your mileage may vary.
- Other rides at Disneyland Park with a Single Rider line are Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.
- Over at Disney California Adventure, Goofy’s Sky School, Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Grizzly River Run, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Soarin’ Around the World all have a Single Rider line.
