New Orleans Square Continues to Play Musical Chairs as Jazz Club Gives Way to Gift Shop
Recently, New Orleans Square played host to a new seating area to replace a popular shopping location. Now, only two(ish) months later, the store has returned.
What’s Happening:
- Devotees may recall that back in May (a mere two months ago), Disneyland had turned an area of New Orleans Square into a special seating area.
- Called the Port Royal Jazz Club, the area - once host to the Port Royal Curios and Curiosities gift shop - was transformed into a seating area, adding additional tables, chairs, and counter space for guests to enjoy the food and drink from the nearby Royal Street Verandah.
- Well, just over two months later this seating area has once again transformed, this time into the (drumroll please) Port Royal Curios and Curiosities gift shop.
- Upon our visit, the location was once again offering merchandise themed to the popular Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion attractions, as well as products featuring Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- The store is essentially as it appeared prior to the change into the Jazz Club seating area. This also includes the replacement of art on the walls, formerly featuring posters for Jazz performances, and various clubs where the music could be heard, to be replaced by shelves and stands, and art indicative of the aforementioned New Orleans Square attractions.
- There has been no reason given for the sudden change back to the retail location, but unless you’ve visited Disneyland in the small window of time in which these back and forth changes have taken place, you’d never know that change happened at all.
- Interestingly, when the seating area debuted, a new dedicated Haunted Mansion gift shop had opened shortly before - Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond. That location is open and operating, yet the Port Royal Curios and Curiosities has returned.
