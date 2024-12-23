Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond Gift Shop Opens at Disneyland

The impressively detailed gift shop features plentiful callbacks to The Haunted Mansion and Imagineers who helped create the iconic attraction.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disneyland has gifted guests an early Christmas present with the opening of Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond, the new Haunted Mansion gift shop.

What’s Happening:

  • Now open at Disneyland, the official Disney Parks X account has shared a first look inside the new store, which has been constructed between the exit of the attraction and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
  • The store is themed around a carriage house that was once the home of the Mansion’s caretaker, with Madame Leota taking up residence within at some point later.
  • As you can see from these pictures, the store is filled to the brim with her furniture, including a crystal ball, couch, and the original parlor chandelier that Leota used for séances in the mansion.

​​

  • Her desks, chests, and cabinets can be found amongst the new merchandise, and Leota herself “comes and goes a lot” – which seems to subtly hint that some special effects will be taking place in the new retail experience.
  • Seen in the photo at the top of the post, a bat lamp which previously hung in the former Le Bat En Rouge shop in New Orleans Square has found a new home here.
  • A portrait hangs above the shop honoring Disney Imagineer Leota Toombs Thomas, the Disney Imagineer whose likeness was used to bring Madame Leota to life.

  • Even though it’s already filled to the brim with some impressive musically-inspired details, Disneyland teases that additional decorative work and enhancements will materialize soon.
  • Merchandise-wise, the store features gifts and souvenirs themed to The Haunted Mansion, as well as Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
  • The opening of Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond follows a complete revitalization of The Haunted Mansion queue, which debuted in late November.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning