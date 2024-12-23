Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond Gift Shop Opens at Disneyland

Disneyland has gifted guests an early Christmas present with the opening of Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond, the new Haunted Mansion gift shop.
- Now open at Disneyland, the official Disney Parks X account has shared a first look inside the new store, which has been constructed between the exit of the attraction and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
- The store is themed around a carriage house that was once the home of the Mansion’s caretaker, with Madame Leota taking up residence within at some point later.
- As you can see from these pictures, the store is filled to the brim with her furniture, including a crystal ball, couch, and the original parlor chandelier that Leota used for séances in the mansion.
- Her desks, chests, and cabinets can be found amongst the new merchandise, and Leota herself “comes and goes a lot” – which seems to subtly hint that some special effects will be taking place in the new retail experience.
- Seen in the photo at the top of the post, a bat lamp which previously hung in the former Le Bat En Rouge shop in New Orleans Square has found a new home here.
- A portrait hangs above the shop honoring Disney Imagineer Leota Toombs Thomas, the Disney Imagineer whose likeness was used to bring Madame Leota to life.
- Even though it’s already filled to the brim with some impressive musically-inspired details, Disneyland teases that additional decorative work and enhancements will materialize soon.
- Merchandise-wise, the store features gifts and souvenirs themed to The Haunted Mansion, as well as Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- The opening of Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond follows a complete revitalization of The Haunted Mansion queue, which debuted in late November.
