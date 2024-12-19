“Bluey” is Heading to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Cruise Line in 2025

Bluey is officially heading to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Cruise Line.
What’s Happening:
- On the Blue Heel(er)s of the Bluey feature film announcement earlier this week, Disney Experiences has announced that Bluey will begin appearing in the parks and at sea next year.
- In January of 2025, Disney Wonder sailings out of Australia and New Zealand will feature meet and greet opportunities with Bluey and Bingo.
- The sailings will also include an interactive game that ends in a dance party with the world’s most beloved dog.
- Bluey will also start to pop-up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World next year, with Ludo Studios working closely with BBC Studios and Disney to create these special activations.
- Again, this follows the news of Bluey heading to theaters in 2027 with an original film.
What They’re Saying:
- Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences: “Bluey has become a household name for families around the world and we are thrilled to bring her story to life in new ways. We can’t wait to watch our youngest guests and their families make memories with Bluey in our parks and on our cruises.”
More Bluey News:
- Led By “Bluey,” Disney Jr. Ends 2024 with 4 of the Top 10 Most-Watched Series for Preschoolers
- Creator of “Bluey” Joe Brumm Steps Down From the Show to Focus On Feature Film
- First Ever “Bluey” Animated Feature Film Coming to Theaters in 2027
- Disney Jr. Shares New Clip from Upcoming Final Batch of "Bluey" Minisodes
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com