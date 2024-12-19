“Bluey” is Heading to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Cruise Line in 2025

This marks the first time "Bluey" is set to appear as a part of Disney Experiences across the globe in a semi-permanent fashion.
Bluey is officially heading to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Cruise Line.

What’s Happening:

  • On the Blue Heel(er)s of the Bluey feature film announcement earlier this week, Disney Experiences has announced that Bluey will begin appearing in the parks and at sea next year.
  • In January of 2025, Disney Wonder sailings out of Australia and New Zealand will feature meet and greet opportunities with Bluey and Bingo.
  • The sailings will also include an interactive game that ends in a dance party with the world’s most beloved dog.
  • Bluey will also start to pop-up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World next year, with Ludo Studios working closely with BBC Studios and Disney to create these special activations.
  • Again, this follows the news of Bluey heading to theaters in 2027 with an original film.

What They’re Saying:

  • Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences: “Bluey has become a household name for families around the world and we are thrilled to bring her story to life in new ways. We can’t wait to watch our youngest guests and their families make memories with Bluey in our parks and on our cruises.”

More Bluey News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
