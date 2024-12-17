Creator of “Bluey” Joe Brumm Steps Down From the Show to Focus On Feature Film

Joe Brumm, the creator of Bluey, will be stepping down from the series to focus on developing the first animated feature film inspired by Bluey.
What’s Happening:
- BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company have announced plans for the first animated feature film based on Bluey.
- Creator Joe Brumm will redirect his attention from the series to concentrate on the film project.
- He does state that this is not the end of the show.
- Below you can see the letter that he wrote.
Letter From Joe Brumm:
- “I’m writing this to share some Bluey news – some good, some trifficult.
- Let’s start with the good – after some time spent away from the series, working on another project, an old idea resurfaced and before I knew it, I’d written a Bluey feature script that I really love. Fast forward through a tonne of contracting and we’re about to embark on making an animated Bluey movie!
- Now, for the trifficult. I always said I wouldn’t keep making the show if I thought I couldn’t make any new season as good as the last.
- This would have been the case for me with a potential season four, so I’ve decided to take a break from my involvement in the TV series.
- In the event I can’t wrap my head around doing more seasons myself, The Sign will mark my TV finale for Bluey and I wrote it as such.
- Bluey has completely changed my life. It’s been an immensely satisfying thing to be a part of, more than I can really put into words.
- To walk away from it while it’s at such a height will seem crazy to some but, for now, I am finding it difficult to reach back genuinely into that four to six year old world and write authentically.
- My Bluey crew and all the creative people in my life completely understand my decision.
- Working with that wonderful group of people has been the absolute highlight of my animation career and I hope Bluey on their CV is a badge of pride for them.
- To be clear, this is not an announcement about the end of the show, but it is an acknowledgment that my focus will be on the film.
- Thank you for taking this show into your homes, the whole experience has been an impossible experience to describe.”
