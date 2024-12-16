Pixar’s “Dream Productions” Gains Over 5 Million Total Views in First 5 Days

Take a look into the "movie studio" responsible for Riley's dreams in the new Disney+ miniseries.

Just after the release of the first episode of Pixar’s Dream Productions, viewership numbers are looking joyful.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Disney+ Dream Productions received 5.6 million views globally in the first five days on the platform.

spinoff miniseries blew past those numbers by 40%, indicating a great start in comparison to Disney+’s other animated content. Dream Productions, which premiered on December 11th, brings viewers back into the mind of Riley. Exploring the cast, crew, and creatives around her dreams, the comedic miniseries allows viewers to get an indepth look at the “movie studio” that creates them.

Inside Out is proving to be a huge property for The Walt Disney Company, with Inside Out 2 becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time at $1.699 billion. It also sits as the top film premiere on Disney+ this year.

Inside Out, Inside Out 2, and Dream Productions are all streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.

