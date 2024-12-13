Let Your Emotions Run (and Fall) Freely with Fall Guys’ “Inside Out” Cosmetic Collection

The new collab brings the popular characters to the Blunderdrome.
Six costumes inspired by the characters of Pixar’s Inside Out are now available in Fall Guys’ in-game marketplace.

  • The official Fall Guys X account has shared that costumes inspired by Joy, Sadness, Bing Bong, Fear, Anger and Disgust are now available for purchase.

  • The popular obstacle course-style battle royale game invites players to dress up their beans like the popular emotions from Inside Out.
  • To acquire the cosmetics, players will need to purchase in-game currency to unlock the outfits.
  • The free to play game, owned by Epic Games, has collaborated with Disney and Pixar to bring several collaborations, including The Incredibles, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Jungle Book, Marvel and more.
  • Fall Guys refreshes its in-game store daily, so make sure you grab these cosmetics while you can!
  • Fall Guys is a free-to-play battle royale game available on major gaming consoles and PC.

