The Guardians of the Galaxy Break into Fall Guys

Four new Marvel skins inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy have hit Fall Guys in-game store.
I am Groot:
- Fall Guys, a multiplayer, obstacle course-style battle royale video game, announced on X that they have released new Guardians of the Galaxy skins available to purchase.
- The new cosmetics allow players to dress their beans up as Star Lord, Gamora, Groot and Rocket as they stumble their way to victory.
- To pick up the Guardians of the Galaxy skins, head to Fall Guys’ in-game store, which refreshes frequently. Make sure you grab these adorable cosmetics while you can!
- The new Marvel skins are a part of the Disney and Epic Games collaboration announced earlier this year that will continue to bring Disney content experiences to games like Fall Guys and Fortnite.
- Fall Guys has also collaborated with Disney on several other skins, including Monster Inc. skins that were released earlier this month.
- Fall Guys is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer game available on major gaming consoles and PC.
Read More Video Games: