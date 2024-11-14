Minecraft Moana 2 DLC Now Available for Nintendo Switch

Embark on an adventure with the Minecraft Moana 2 DLC for Nintendo Switch. Discover the wonders of Te Fiti and Lalotai, encounter new characters such as Simea, confront the Kakamora, and explore the islands of Oceania.

What’s Happening:

Minecraft has introduced new content for its players with the release of a new DLC inspired by Moana 2 .

. They partnered with the film to launch a new downloadable content pack priced at 1500 minecoins, or $8.99. This content, designed for the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, features Chief Tui's ambition to extend the village of Motunui to additional islands.

The DLC will enable players to explore well-known locations from the Moana universe within a Minecraft environment while also introducing new characters alongside some familiar ones.

Key characters include Simea, Moana's younger sister, the Hei Hei roster, and Tamatoa, the powerful giant crab who served as the antagonist in the 2016 film.

Players can embark on various quests, such as uncovering the secrets of Wayfinder's Cavern, battling the Kakamora pirates, and traversing the expansive kingdom of Lalotai to retrieve Maui's book.

Additionally, players will have the chance to customize their Minecraft character with the Flower Crown, a new cosmetic item that will be available for free for a limited time in the Dressing Room.

Mojang's famous sandbox game has a track record of featuring downloadable content influenced by well-known movies.

Some prominent collaborations include those with Kung Fu Panda and various Disney classics such as The Lion King, Minions, Beauty and the Beast, and Star Wars .

The Moana 2 DLC acts as a lead-up to the film's debut and comes after major updates, which introduced the Pale Garden biome and the new Creaking mob in the game.

Set sail with the Minecraft Moana 2 DLC on #NintendoSwitch! 🌊 Explore Te Fiti, Lalotai, meet new faces like Simea, face Kakamora, and discover Oceania’s stunning islands! 🏝️✨ pic.twitter.com/hJzHHIhumh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 12, 2024

