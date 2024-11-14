Minecraft Moana 2 DLC Now Available for Nintendo Switch

Embark on an adventure with the Minecraft Moana 2 DLC for Nintendo Switch. Discover the wonders of Te Fiti and Lalotai, encounter new characters such as Simea, confront the Kakamora, and explore the islands of Oceania.
- Minecraft has introduced new content for its players with the release of a new DLC inspired by Moana 2.
- They partnered with the film to launch a new downloadable content pack priced at 1500 minecoins, or $8.99. This content, designed for the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, features Chief Tui's ambition to extend the village of Motunui to additional islands.
- The DLC will enable players to explore well-known locations from the Moana universe within a Minecraft environment while also introducing new characters alongside some familiar ones.
- Key characters include Simea, Moana's younger sister, the Hei Hei roster, and Tamatoa, the powerful giant crab who served as the antagonist in the 2016 film.
- Players can embark on various quests, such as uncovering the secrets of Wayfinder's Cavern, battling the Kakamora pirates, and traversing the expansive kingdom of Lalotai to retrieve Maui's book.
- Additionally, players will have the chance to customize their Minecraft character with the Flower Crown, a new cosmetic item that will be available for free for a limited time in the Dressing Room.
- Mojang's famous sandbox game has a track record of featuring downloadable content influenced by well-known movies.
- Some prominent collaborations include those with Kung Fu Panda and various Disney classics such as The Lion King, Minions, Beauty and the Beast, and Star Wars.
- The Moana 2 DLC acts as a lead-up to the film's debut and comes after major updates, which introduced the Pale Garden biome and the new Creaking mob in the game.
