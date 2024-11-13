D23 Hosting Gold Member “Moana 2” Preview Screening and Celebration at Walt Disney World

The event will also include an after-party at the House of Blues Orlando and some fun freebies.

The ocean is calling D23 Gold Members to Walt Disney World for a Moana 2 preview screening and celebration, which includes a sneak peek at the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

What’s Happening:

D23 will be hosting an expansive event for their Gold Members, celebrating the release of Moana 2 .

. Following an exclusive advance screening of the film at AMC Disney Springs

There, attendees will get a special sneak peek at the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

In addition to a commemorative event credential, popcorn and soda vouchers will also be provided.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets, which cost $24 (plus a $3 processing fee), go on sale Friday, November 15th at 1:00 p.m. ET here

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest.

Event Details:

An advance screening of Moana 2 at AMC Disney Springs 24

at AMC Disney Springs 24 Popcorn and soda vouchers for AMC Disney Springs

A commemorative event credential

Access to a Moana 2 celebration at House of Blues Orlando hosted by Disney Vacation Club, including music, photo opportunities, food, and more from 7:00-9:30 p.m. ET

About Moana 2:

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. The voice cast features returning stars Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.