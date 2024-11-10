Moana to Debut New Look Inspired by “Moana 2” at Disney Parks Across the Globe

Visitors to Disney California Adventure, EPCOT, and Hong Kong Disneyland will be able to meet Moana in her new outfit.

Moana will soon be debuting a new look based on her appearance in the upcoming sequel, Moana 2, at Disney Parks across the globe.

What’s Happening:

Moana will be setting off on a new journey in Moana 2 , which comes to theaters on November 27th. And with a new voyage, comes a new outfit.

Beginning November 24th, your favorite voyageur will appear at Disney California Adventure and EPCOT.

Then, on November 29th, Moana will also debut the new outfit at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Originally, Disney also listed a Disneyland Paris arrival date, but has since removed it. Of note, in France, the character and film are known as Vaiana.

Here’s a look at Moana’s original outfit, as she appears at the meet & greet next to Journey of Water

About Moana 2:

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast features returning stars Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana's new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.

