Moana Meet & Greet Opens in World Nature at EPCOT

With soft openings of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana kicking off, Moana herself is now meeting with guests at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Moana is now meeting with EPCOT guests at her new, purpose-built meet & greet location, located directly next to Journey of Water.

Journey of Water will continue to soft open on select days and hours through October 15th. It will then officially open on Monday, October 16th.

During these surprise-and-delight opportunities, a virtual queue may be available to join once guests are in the park starting at 9:00 a.m. until it reaches capacity or is no longer needed for the day.

Guests can explore a beautifully landscaped walking trail with fun and surprises around each turn, as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean – from a simple greeting to a high five or even a crashing wave of fun. This lush and tropical path is the first Disney Parks experience to immerse guests into a world inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana .

. This lively, interactive experience aims to inspire guests of all ages to protect and cherish the water that connects and gives life to the world. As they make their way through the trail, they will see water in its various forms throughout the water cycle and have the chance to interact with it like never before. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water here has a playful personality of its own, and guests can join in the fun by playing music with “rain harps,” waving to jumping streams and creating a roaring ocean wave.

Designed with the whole family in mind, the experience of Journey of Water can be personalized for each guest’s preferences with accessible pathways, wet and dry path options and shaded areas to rest in. As guests walk along the trail, they will come across Te Fiti, who is seen protecting water as it travels through the water cycle. Guests might even discover beloved characters carved in the rock formations like Hei Hei, Pua and of course, Moana.

