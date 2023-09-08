Video/Photos: Journey of Water, Inspired By Moana at EPCOT

Check out the newest attraction at EPCOT, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in our new walkthrough video below, and our pictures throughout the page. The attraction is currently in previews for Cast Members, with D23 members able to experience the new attraction as part of Destination D23. DVC members and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will also have their own previews of the new experience later in the month.

Located in the park’s World Nature section, the new attraction will allow guests to stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where they can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, learning about the importance of water and discovering its playful personality—just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

In the new attraction, Guests of all ages can engage with water in a variety of ways as they learn about water’s amazing “journey” around our natural world, including ways to better conserve our natural resources and protect water as it voyages throughout our natural world, connecting us all. We hope everyone feels inspired to connect with water as a friend, just like Moana did in the film!

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana also features its own restroom!

Though in previews now, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is scheduled to open within World Nature—the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty and balance of the natural world, welcoming guests officially later this year.