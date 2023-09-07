Dates Announced for Annual Passholder Previews of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT

Walt Disney World has announced that Annual Passholders will soon have the chance to preview EPCOT’s newest experience, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.
What’s Happening:
- Passholder previews for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana are coming to EPCOT on September 24th–29th and October 1st–4th, 2023.
- The preview will also be open to Disney Vacation Club Members on the exact same dates, from park open through 5:00 p.m.
- Passholders with an EPCOT theme park reservation on a preview date can enter the preview experience and be among the first to connect with water in new and unexpected ways just like Moana, discovering the importance and beauty of this living, everflowing, invaluable part of nature.
- Stroll down the lush pathways and watch water spring to life all around you, making its natural cycle from rain to sea and back, and engage with its playful and sometimes mischievous personality along the way. You may even spot some familiar faces from the film throughout your journey.
- A uniquely EPCOT experience, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is located in World Nature and brings you closer to the water cycle than ever before, reminding guests of the connection we all share with water and the power we have to protect it.
- Disney recently shared some images from within Journey of Water, and our own Jeremiah Good had the chance to experience it for himself, sharing his thoughts here.
Important Notes:
- Registration will not be required for this event.
- Passholders with a theme park reservation to EPCOT will be able to check-in and join the standby queue during normal operating hours (subject to capacity).
- To participate in the preview, Passholders must have valid admission and a theme park reservation to EPCOT on the date of the preview.
- Check-in will take place at the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana entrance, across from the Coral Reef Restaurant in World Nature.
- Passholders who enter EPCOT without a theme park reservation to EPCOT for that date will not be eligible to participate in the preview.
- Limit one preview per Passholder.
