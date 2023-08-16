Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – A True Edutainment Attraction

Over 40 years ago, when E.P.C.O.T. Center first opened, the attractions were described as “edutainment,” meaning educational and entertaining at the same time. Now, with Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana (opening later this year) that tradition carries on.

As play testing has been ongoing for Cast Members, I was invited to a special “behind the wall” tour led by Walt Disney Imagineers. “Play testing” basically means Cast Members are invited to help test and adjust the playful (or mischievous) water to get it ready for opening. From what I was able to see, the attraction is about 85% complete. And, I have to say, even not being ready for guests, it was more fun than I would have ever imagined.

For those of you not familiar with Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, it will be a first of its kind attraction that combines the fun of water and the amazing storytelling of WDI with subtle touches from the Disney Animated Classic Moana. Located in the center of the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT, guests will be invited into a tropical oasis to learn and interact with water, from Rain drops falling to earth all the way to showing evaporation as the water returns to the sky. Reid Ekman, Concept Design Lead, talked about traveling through the Water Cycle and how there are trail markers with “illustrations that are almost like storyboards that reveal themselves as you travel through the space visually talking about the scene and then doing a bit of a deep dive using language of the film inspired by the themes of voyaging and adventure inspired by Moana.”

One of the truly magical touches of this entire attraction has to be the interactive elements that help create a relationship with the water. One of the first and one of my favorites is that guests will come across are the Water Harps. These constant streams of waters will play different harp chords when guests break them. For such a small and simple interaction, it does a great job of setting the tone for the rest of the attraction. It’s very fun and gives the hint that you might be getting wet.

The water cycle continues from the rain running down the mountain at the entrance to the Stream, which is the first step of water knowing we are there and the first really interactive spot. Guests are encouraged to step up and wave to the water and it “waves back.” Gone are the days of waving your hand and an activation happens on a screen. Instead, this is real time interaction with the water changing how it “waves to you” depending on your hand motions. This is also the spot where I was taken back to my first visit to EPCOT and the jumping water at the Journey Into Imagination pavilion. Here, you start to see water going from just small drops of water to those smaller jumping streams of water.

As guests move on from the Stream onto the Wetland area, the attraction starts to offer guests to choose either wet or dry paths. I selected the wet path each time as we traveled through the Wetland, Spring, and Land areas without getting very wet. Of course, I was exploring by myself and I can assure you when there are others playing that won’t be the case. To be clear, this is an attraction about water — so, if you don’t want to get wet, then the only safe way to avoid getting wet is to not venture in. But, if you or your kids want to get wet, this is a great way to do that.

Now that water has traveled across the Land, it arrives in the Lake. This is a calm, relaxing area with one of the most beautiful photo spots in any Disney Park I have ever seen: Te Fiti in front of Spaceship Earth. This area is also where the true EPCOT attraction comes to the forefront where we have a chance to learn about water conservation both in Florida and also as part of the Disney Company. It isn’t anything more than a few small signs, but it is nice to see. Thinking back a few years ago at D23 Expo when we first saw the model of her, I never thought the real thing would live up to how amazing it looked… glad, as always, that WDI proves us wrong. This area is also where we were really introduced to a secondary aspect of this attraction, hidden characters from Moana in the rock work a la Tree of Life stylization.

Once the water has had time to relax at the Lake area, then it flows through the River to the Ocean area, where your chances of staying dry really drop. Guests really have the chance to play with water in this area be it playing with like Baby Moana did to working together with other Guests helping waves crashing against the rocks. To say this was my favorite area would be an understatement. The water is so alive, jumping and playing it is a kinetic dance all around.

Now that I have had a chance to reflect on my visit, I have to say this area far exceeded my high expectations! As one of our guides explained, this attraction isn’t set on the island of Motunui or in the film. Instead, it is firmly an attraction about water with a backdrop of Moana. I never felt overwhelmed by the IP, the markers and shade structures along the may have artwork that are inspired by Moana, but never do you run into Hei Hei or Maui. Everything is rooted in science and, as I said, this is truly a throwback to classic Edutainment attractions of old E.P.C.O.T. Center days. On the Jeremiah rating system I would give this a 5/10, meaning I would wait 5 to 10 minutes for this attraction. I only give it that rating because it’s a great walk through exploration trail. But, because it will be a must-do when it opens, there will be some type of wait just to avoid overcrowding. Still, once that dies down, it will always be a spot to visit.