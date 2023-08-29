First Look Inside Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Coming to EPCOT

Disney Parks shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) a first look inside the newest walkthrough attraction at EPCOT, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana opening later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Cast members will be among the first group to experience Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.
- Check out this first look inside the newest walkthrough attraction at EPCOT.
About Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana
- Stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, you’ll find that…
- Water Is a Friend: Moana befriended the ocean… and you can, too! Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality, just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.
- Water Connects Us All: All water is connected—and it connects us to one another. As you traverse this trail, you’ll connect and interact with water in new ways. And you’ll learn about the global water cycle, which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet.
- Water Needs Protection: Throughout your journey, you’ll learn how you can help protect this precious natural resource and make a positive impact on the world.
- Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is scheduled to open in late 2023 within World Nature—the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty and balance of the natural world.
- Our own Jeremiah Good had the chance to experience Journey of Water recently, and he shared his thoughts here.
