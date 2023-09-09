Photos: Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at Night

During tonight’s Destination D23 event at EPCOT, we got a chance to walk through Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and see it all lit up for the night.

In Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, guests can explore a beautifully landscaped walking trail with fun and surprises around each turn, as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean – from a simple greeting to a high five or even a crashing wave of fun. This lush and tropical path is the first Disney Parks experience to immerse guests into a world inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.

This lively, interactive experience aims to inspire guests of all ages to protect and cherish the water that connects and gives life to the world. As they make their way through the trail, they will see water in its various forms throughout the water cycle and have the chance to interact with it like never before. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water here has a playful personality of its own, and guests can join in the fun by playing music with “rain harps,” waving to jumping streams and creating a roaring ocean wave.

Designed with the whole family in mind, the experience of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana can be personalized for each guest’s preferences with accessible pathways, wet and dry path options and shaded areas to rest in. As guests walk along the trail, they will come across Te Fiti, who is seen protecting water as it travels through the water cycle. Guests might even discover beloved characters carved in the rock formations like Hei Hei, Pua and of course, Moana.

Take a walk through the new EPCOT attraction in the video below:

In addition to experiencing this new attraction, guests will have the opportunity to meet Moana in a new area of World Nature starting October 16th.

Nestled across from Journey of Water, this will be the perfect place for fans to snap a few photos, share in a hug or even recount their important learnings about water conservation with the Wayfinder herself.

