Destination D23 Attendees Get Closer Look at New Mural Coming to EPCOT

More EPCOT news coming out of Destination D23, where attendees got a closer glimpse of the art that they will discover in the new World Celebration later this year.

What’s Happening:

Attendees of Destination D23 at Walt Disney World

The mural is full of detail and whimsy, and a number of homages and easter eggs to EPCOT’s lengthy history. In the closer look today, we see the former World of Motion, Horizons, and even newer items like the ship featured outside of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The new art features homages to classic EPCOT pavilions, patterns, and shapes in its whimsical design, and will eventually find a home in EPCOT’s new CommuniCore Hall.

CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, a multi-use facility and outdoor event space, respectively, will bring the park’s international festivals to the center of EPCOT. CommuniCore Plaza will have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, and CommuniCore Hall will be a flexible exhibition and gallery space, offering a wide variety of experiences that highlight art, live music, food – complete with a demonstration kitchen – and more. In addition, adjacent to CommuniCore Hall will be a new Mickey & Friends location where you can meet some of your favorite Disney pals.

We also know that elsewhere in the mural through other angles we’ve seen,

EPCOT’s new CommuniCore Plaza and CommuniCore Hall, located in the new World Celebration neighborhood, are slated to debut in late 2023.

More About World Celebration:

World Celebration will offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo. Filled with ample seating and shade, you’ll be invited to connect with one another and the nature around you in this lush new area. Each of these gardens will have their own identities, and they’ll change along with the festivals throughout the year.

Also, the next major milestone in EPCOT’s multi-year transformation will include the completion of the World Celebration neighborhood that will open in December of 2023, featuring a new statue of Walt Disney as what is being called “Dreamer’s Point” behind Spaceship Earth