Disney Parks Showcases New Louis Audio-Animatronic Figure To Be Installed in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

With all eyes on Disney Parks this weekend thanks to Destination D23 at Walt Disney World, the official Disney Parks TikTok has shared a quick glimpse of a new animatronic that will be found in both domestic Disney Destinations in late 2024.

What’s Happening:

With all eyes on Walt Disney World this weekend, there have been plenty of new announcements of things to come. However, with all the new, there are still projects that have been announced previously that we’re all excited to see, including the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Disneyland Resort

While Destination D23 has been focused on what's to come for the parks, Walt Disney Imagineering has also been celebrating their 60 year history of Audio-Animatronics, and a new TikTok shared by Disney Parks blends that spirit with what’s to come, showing off a few seconds of work being done on a new animatronic figure of Louis from The Princess and the Frog that will soon call Tiana’s Bayou Adventure home.

No details were given on what scene or where in the new attraction guests will be able to find him, but he does look quite good in three dimensions wouldn't you say?

The new attraction’s story will pick up right where The Princess and the Frog left off. At the end of the film, Princess Tiana realizes her lifelong dream when she opens her restaurant, Tiana’s Palace. The story picks up during Carnival season, when Tiana is hosting a party for the people of New Orleans. She discovers her celebration is missing a key ingredient and needs our help to find it. On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Additionally, it was announced that talented voices from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is slated to open at the Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World