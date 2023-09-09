Hasbro Reveals 24-Inch Giant-Man Figure as Next Marvel HasLab Project

From the laboratory that created Pym Particles and the android Ultron, & the crowdfunding program that brought you Sentinel and Galactus, comes a larger-than-life Avenger. Pym Labs partners with HasLab for the biggest Super Hero to hit the Marvel Legends Series: Giant-Man!

For 60 years, Hank Pym has been Marvel Comics' resident inventor. As the inventor of Pym Particles, he's fought dangers of all sizes as the tiny-but-mighty Ant-Man and larger-than-life Giant-Man.

In 1963 Pym co-founded the Avengers team and was one of the original members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, alongside his wife Janet Van Dyne (aka The Wasp), Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor.

In honor of Marvel Comics' 60th anniversary of the Avengers, Hasbro is proud to present one of the original members of the first Avengers team.

In 6-inch Hasbro Marvel Legends Series scale, Hank Pym is 24-inch tall Giant-Man, making him the tallest hero yet designed for the Marvel Legends line and the perfect compliment to even the most impressive Avengers collection.

This crowdfunded project will run from September 8, 2023, to 11:59pm ET on October 23, 2023 and requires 10,000 backer orders to begin production. If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2024.

When it came to concepts for the next Marvel Legends HasLab, Hasbro knew that what fans needed was to complete the most iconic and mightiest team on Earth — the Avengers.

In honor of the 60th anniversary, Hasbro looked to the original team of Marvel Comics Avengers. This figure is inspired by Giant-Man's first comic appearance in “Tales to Astonish #49 (1963),” with details that pay homage to his long comic history and history with the Avengers.

Inspired by the classic Jack Kirby Giant-Man design, this item has an entirely new sculpt and premium deco.

To really pop on your shelves, the figure has his iconic red and blue outfit, silver belt, and fine detailing designed to look like leather seams and spandex texture.

Display this expressive Marvel Legends Series figure with 2 different faceplate pieces.

The figure has a stoic expression, which can be swapped out for either a smiling faceplate or angry faceplate. Multiple looks fit a multitude of poses and display scenarios.

Giant-Man has 91 points of articulation and is fully poseable, making it the ultimate display piece for the collector's shelf.

The Giant-Man base offering needs 10,000 backer orders to begin production. Orders beyond that will help unlock tiers that enhance your Giant-Man figure and display. 12,000 backers to unlock Giant-Man enhancement #1: Marvel Zombies



14,000 backers to unlock Giant-Man enhancement #2: Secret Invasion

The figure was also shown off today during Destination D23 at Walt Disney World

You can back the HasLab Giant-Man figure now

