Hasbro Reveals 24-Inch Giant-Man Figure as Next Marvel HasLab Project

From the laboratory that created Pym Particles and the android Ultron, & the crowdfunding program that brought you Sentinel and Galactus, comes a larger-than-life Avenger. Pym Labs partners with HasLab for the biggest Super Hero to hit the Marvel Legends Series: Giant-Man!

  • For 60 years, Hank Pym has been Marvel Comics' resident inventor. As the inventor of Pym Particles, he's fought dangers of all sizes as the tiny-but-mighty Ant-Man and larger-than-life Giant-Man.
  • In 1963 Pym co-founded the Avengers team and was one of the original members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, alongside his wife Janet Van Dyne (aka The Wasp), Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor.
  • In honor of Marvel Comics' 60th anniversary of the Avengers, Hasbro is proud to present one of the original members of the first Avengers team.
  • In 6-inch Hasbro Marvel Legends Series scale, Hank Pym is 24-inch tall Giant-Man, making him the tallest hero yet designed for the Marvel Legends line and the perfect compliment to even the most impressive Avengers collection.

  • This crowdfunded project will run from September 8, 2023, to 11:59pm ET on October 23, 2023 and requires 10,000 backer orders to begin production. If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2024.
  • When it came to concepts for the next Marvel Legends HasLab, Hasbro knew that what fans needed was to complete the most iconic and mightiest team on Earth — the Avengers.
  • In honor of the 60th anniversary, Hasbro looked to the original team of Marvel Comics Avengers. This figure is inspired by Giant-Man's first comic appearance in “Tales to Astonish #49 (1963),” with details that pay homage to his long comic history and history with the Avengers.

  • Inspired by the classic Jack Kirby Giant-Man design, this item has an entirely new sculpt and premium deco.
  • To really pop on your shelves, the figure has his iconic red and blue outfit, silver belt, and fine detailing designed to look like leather seams and spandex texture.
  • Display this expressive Marvel Legends Series figure with 2 different faceplate pieces.

  • The figure has a stoic expression, which can be swapped out for either a smiling faceplate or angry faceplate. Multiple looks fit a multitude of poses and display scenarios.
  • Giant-Man has 91 points of articulation and is fully poseable, making it the ultimate display piece for the collector's shelf.

 

  • The Giant-Man base offering needs 10,000 backer orders to begin production. Orders beyond that will help unlock tiers that enhance your Giant-Man figure and display.
    • 12,000 backers to unlock Giant-Man enhancement #1: Marvel Zombies Faceplate – Turn your hero into a horror with the Giant-Man zombie faceplate, inspired by the Marvel Zombies comics! Bring the insatiable hunger of zombified Giant-Man to your shelf for a head-turning, brain eating display

  • 14,000 backers to unlock Giant-Man enhancement #2: Secret Invasion Skrull Head – Alternate head transforms figure into Skrull Giant-Man, inspired by the Secret Invasion comics story. Display Giant-Man as a giant Skrull to imagine the shapeshifter wreaking havoc on Earth.

