First Look at New “World-Jumping” Vehicle for New Avengers Campus Multiverse Attraction at Disney California Adventure

This morning at Destination D23, we got a new look at the new attraction for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure that will send Marvel fans into the multiverse.

What’s Happening:

Announced last year

At Destination D23 today, we got an update from Brent Strong, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, showing off the new world-jumping vehicle for the attraction.

The early peek at the ride vehicle features a design that combines elements of Tony Stark’s time-suits with Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology.

Below is the concept art for the attraction that was revealed at the D23 Expo:

We still did not get a name for the attraction, nor did we get any kind of timeline for opening the attraction.

However, we did learn that the primary villain of the attraction will be King Thanos.

More details on this high-tech vehicle that’ll travel to new worlds are coming in the future!

