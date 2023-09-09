First Look at New “World-Jumping” Vehicle for New Avengers Campus Multiverse Attraction at Disney California Adventure

This morning at Destination D23, we got a new look at the new attraction for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure that will send Marvel fans into the multiverse.
- Announced last year at the D23 Expo, Marvel fans will get to come face to face with their favorite heroes from everywhere and everywhen in this new multiverse attraction.
- At Destination D23 today, we got an update from Brent Strong, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, showing off the new world-jumping vehicle for the attraction.
- The early peek at the ride vehicle features a design that combines elements of Tony Stark’s time-suits with Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology.
- Below is the concept art for the attraction that was revealed at the D23 Expo:
- We still did not get a name for the attraction, nor did we get any kind of timeline for opening the attraction.
- However, we did learn that the primary villain of the attraction will be King Thanos.
- More details on this high-tech vehicle that’ll travel to new worlds are coming in the future!
