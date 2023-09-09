Pirates of the Caribbean-Themed Lounge Coming to Magic Kingdom

A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

At Destination D23

Like the ride itself, this new lounge will be found in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom

Disney says that the venue will be a first-of-its-kind experience extending the story of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Plus, as seen in the concept art, the Barker Bird will find a new home in the lounge.

Imagineers are currently in the design process and more details will be coming.

