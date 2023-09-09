Pirates of the Caribbean-Themed Lounge Coming to Magic Kingdom

A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- At Destination D23 today, it was revealed that a new tavern/watering hole inspired by the classic attraction Pirates of the Caribbean was on the way.
- Like the ride itself, this new lounge will be found in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom.
- Disney says that the venue will be a first-of-its-kind experience extending the story of Pirates of the Caribbean.
- Plus, as seen in the concept art, the Barker Bird will find a new home in the lounge.
- Imagineers are currently in the design process and more details will be coming.
More news from Destination D23:
- Expanded D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Coming to Anaheim in August 2024
- Figment Meet & Greet to Open at EPCOT Tomorrow, September 10th
- Disney Cruise Line Announces Seventh Ship to Be Named the Disney Adventure
- Experiences Inspired by “Encanto” and “Indiana Jones” Being Considered to Replace DINOLAND U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Test Track at EPCOT to Get Another Update Inspired by World of Motion
- New EPCOT Nighttime Spectacular "Luminous The Symphony of Us" Opening December 5th
- New Country Bear Jamboree Show Featuring Disney Songs Coming to Magic Kingdom in 2024
- Ahsoka Tano Coming to Star Tours at Disneyland Park, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris Next Spring
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com