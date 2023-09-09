Pirates of the Caribbean-Themed Lounge Coming to Magic Kingdom

A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • At Destination D23 today, it was revealed that a new tavern/watering hole inspired by the classic attraction Pirates of the Caribbean was on the way.
  • Like the ride itself, this new lounge will be found in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom.
  • Disney says that the venue will be a first-of-its-kind experience extending the story of Pirates of the Caribbean.
  • Plus, as seen in the concept art, the Barker Bird will find a new home in the lounge.
  • Imagineers are currently in the design process and more details will be coming.

