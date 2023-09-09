Figment Meet & Greet to Open at EPCOT Tomorrow, September 10th

Figment will begin meeting guests inside the Imagination Pavilion at EPCOT starting tomorrow, September 10th.
What’s Happening:
- At last year’s D23 Expo, we learned that Figment would be returning to once again meet & greet with guests at EPCOT.
- Today at Destination D23, we learned that the Figment meet & greet will debut in the Imagination Pavilion tomorrow, September 10th.
- At the panel, we got a first look at the updated Figment walk-around character.
- Newly released photos showcase Figment’s meet & greet location, featuring an imaginative backdrop that includes a nod to the Dreamfinder’s Dream Machine.
- The Figment meet & greet will likely replace the former Vanellope von Schweetz meet & greet in the ImageWorks post-show of Journey into Imagination.
- Disney offered another look at Figment in a new TikTok:
- New Figment-inspired merchandise is also coming soon to both ImageWorks and the Creations Shop.
