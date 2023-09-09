Figment Meet & Greet to Open at EPCOT Tomorrow, September 10th

Figment will begin meeting guests inside the Imagination Pavilion at EPCOT starting tomorrow, September 10th.

What’s Happening:

At last year’s D23 Expo, we learned that Figment would be returning to once again meet & greet with guests at EPCOT.

Today at Destination D23

At the panel, we got a first look at the updated Figment walk-around character.

Newly released photos showcase Figment’s meet & greet location, featuring an imaginative backdrop that includes a nod to the Dreamfinder’s Dream Machine.

The Figment meet & greet will likely replace the former Vanellope von Schweetz meet & greet

Disney offered another look at Figment in a new TikTok:

New Figment-inspired merchandise is also coming soon to both ImageWorks and the Creations Shop.