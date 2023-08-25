Photos: Preparations Begin for Figment’s Return as a Meet & Greet Character at EPCOT

Preparations for Figment’s meet & greet arrival at the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT have begun.
What’s Happening:
- At last year’s D23 Expo, we learned that Figment would soon be returning to once again meet and greet with guests at EPCOT.
- Walt Disney World later confirmed that we can expect to see the beloved character starting in late summer.
- Figment seems to be taking over for the Vanellope von Schweetz meet & greet in the ImageWorks post-show area of Journey into Imagination.
- “The Link” that Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph would enter her meet & greet through still remains, for now.
- Nearby, the meet & greet with Joy from Inside Out remains.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Get a taste of that Main Street, U.S.A. charm with some new menu additions at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom.
- D23 has shared the full schedule for this year’s Destination D23 event, which takes place from Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th.
- Two new Magic Shots and a new Disney PhotoPass Lens are now available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on both coasts, in celebration of the premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning