Photos: Preparations Begin for Figment’s Return as a Meet & Greet Character at EPCOT

Preparations for Figment’s meet & greet arrival at the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT have begun.

What’s Happening:

At last year’s D23 Expo, we learned that Figment would soon be returning to once again meet and greet with guests at EPCOT.

Walt Disney World later confirmed

Figment seems to be taking over for the Vanellope von Schweetz meet & greet in the ImageWorks post-show area of Journey into Imagination.

"The Link" that Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph would enter her meet & greet through still remains, for now.

would enter her meet & greet through still remains, for now. Nearby, the meet & greet with Joy from Inside Out remains.

