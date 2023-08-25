Photos: Preparations Begin for Figment’s Return as a Meet & Greet Character at EPCOT

Preparations for Figment’s meet & greet arrival at the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT have begun.

What’s Happening:

  • At last year’s D23 Expo, we learned that Figment would soon be returning to once again meet and greet with guests at EPCOT.
  • Walt Disney World later confirmed that we can expect to see the beloved character starting in late summer.
  • Figment seems to be taking over for the Vanellope von Schweetz meet & greet in the ImageWorks post-show area of Journey into Imagination.

  • “The Link” that Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph would enter her meet & greet through still remains, for now.
  • Nearby, the meet & greet with Joy from Inside Out remains.

