Figment Meet and Greet Coming to EPCOT in Late Summer

Back at D23 Expo in September, we learned that Figment would soon be returning to once again meet and greet with guests at EPCOT. Today, Walt Disney World announced that we can expect to see the beloved character starting in late summer.

While guests can still experience Journey into Imagination at EPCOT, they have not been able to actually meet the loveable purple dragon for quite some time.

That will change late this summer as the character will once again meet with guests in EPCOT.

And not only that, but it seems guests will be able to hug the longtime EPCOT icon at the Imagination! Pavilion.

Presumably, this means the meet and greet character will be much larger than his in-attraction counterpart.

We’ll be sure to meet with Figment as soon as he appears in EPCOT this summer so check back for more updates if you can’t be there to meet him for yourself.

More characters at Walt Disney World:

Figment isn’t the only new meet and greet coming to Walt Disney World parks in the near future.

Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom

And, at Magic Kingdom Encanto will greet guests in Fairytale Garden surrounded by whimsical décor inspired by La Familia Madrigal.