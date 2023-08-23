“Star Wars: Ahsoka” Magic Shots and Lens Now Available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Two new Magic Shots and a new Disney PhotoPass Lens are now available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on both coasts, in celebration of the premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

What’s Happening:

  • New Magic Shots and a Clone Armory Disney PhotoPass Lens have landed in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to celebrate the premiere of Ahsoka on Disney+.
  • The Chopper and Loth Cat Magic Shots are available at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

  • The Clone Armory Disney PhotoPass Lens is available in the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service.
  • You can view an example of the Clone Armory Disney PhotoPass Lens in the embedded Instagram post below:

  • Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort will also have a chance to meet with Ahsoka Tano herself. Check out our photos and video from her debut today.

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series also stars:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+.
  • Check out Mike’s review of the first two episodes of Ahsoka.

