“Star Wars: Ahsoka” Magic Shots and Lens Now Available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Two new Magic Shots and a new Disney PhotoPass Lens are now available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on both coasts, in celebration of the premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka.
What’s Happening:
- New Magic Shots and a Clone Armory Disney PhotoPass Lens have landed in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to celebrate the premiere of Ahsoka on Disney+.
- The Chopper and Loth Cat Magic Shots are available at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.
- The Clone Armory Disney PhotoPass Lens is available in the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service.
- You can view an example of the Clone Armory Disney PhotoPass Lens in the embedded Instagram post below:
- Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort will also have a chance to meet with Ahsoka Tano herself. Check out our photos and video from her debut today.
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series also stars:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+.
- Check out Mike’s review of the first two episodes of Ahsoka.
