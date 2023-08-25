New Menu Items Now Available at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom

The Disney Eats Instagram has shared some new menu items now available at The Plaza Restaurant at the Magic Kingdom, which are sure to get foodie fans jazzed!

What’s Happening:

Get a taste of that Main Street, U.S.A. charm with some new additions at The Plaza Restaurant at the Magic Kingdom. Here are some of the latest delights that recently joined the menu: Specialty Milkshakes: Chocolate Pecan Brownie, Strawberry Shortcake, and Key Lime Chocolate Layer Cake with caramel popcorn mousse



Cotton Candy Cheesecake with fresh berries

Pot Roast Stack: Slow-roasted beef piled high on thick-cut toast with mashed potatoes, caramelized onion gravy, and onion rings

Crab Cake Sandwich griddled and served with lettuce, tomato, and rémoulade sauce on a potato roll

All of these items are now available on the menu at The Plaza Restaurant.

Click here

More Walt Disney World News: